MGK Mexicana Pulled Chicken, King Prawn & Habanero Chilli Paella 420g
Product Description
- Pulled Chicken and King Prawns with a Chorizo and Cooked Arborio Rice Mix, Tomato Chipotle Sauce, Sweetcorn and Chargrilled Peppers.
- Pulled chipotle chicken and king prawns with a smoky chorizo rice, hot habanero sauce, charred peppers and corn.
- Hola! Are you ready for bold flavours and a cheeky kick of heat? Transform your kitchen into a Mexican Cantina with our delicious dishes inspired by traditional recipes spiced up with a modern twist.
- Made using EU and non EU chicken
- Inspired by Mexico
- Eaten at Home
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Arborio Rice [Water, Arborio Rice], Water, Chicken (9%), Tomato, King Prawn (Crustacean) (5%), Sweetcorn, White Onion, Pork, Chargrilled Red Pepper, Chargrilled Yellow Pepper, White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Lime Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Tomato Purée, Cod Stock (Fish), Chicken Fat, Oregano, Molasses, Cumin Seed, Shrimp Stock (Crustacean), Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Cumin, Turmeric, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Carrot Concentrate, Mushroom Concentrate, Bay, Chilli, Garlic Powder, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Smoked Salt, Chipotle Chilli, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Onion Extract, Onion Concentrate, Paprika Extract, Habanero Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Pepper Oil, Black Pepper, Chipotle Chilli Extract, Lime Oil, Rosemary Extract, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove sleeve. Pierce film. Heat for 4 1/2 minutes (800W) or 4 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating and stir before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for oven heating.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion!
- Why not turn things up a notch with a dash of chilli sauce or a squeeze of lime?
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones and prawn shell, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When heated according to instructions Per Pack (400g**)
|When heated according to instructions Per 100g
|Energy
|2256kJ/535kcal
|564kJ/134kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|3.0g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|77.8g
|19.4g
|of which sugars
|7.4g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|27.1g
|6.8g
|Salt
|3.76g
|0.94g
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions 420g typically weighs 400g
|-
|-
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones and prawn shell, some may remain.
