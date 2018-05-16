Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Shapes Cheese & Tomato 99G

Per 1/2 pack as prepared (183g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ
Product Description
- Dried unicorn themed pasta shapes in a cheese and tomato flavoured sauce mix.
- Bring some fun to mealtimes with our magical unicorn-themed shaped pasta, in a delicious low in sugar Cheese & Tomato sauce. Perfect for guaranteeing smiling faces at the table in just five minutes
- Batchelors brings you fantastically flavourful and extraordinarily easy meals in minutes. Our new themed pasta shapes range will unlock a world of fun at mealtimes, for the whole family to enjoy.
- Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Delicious pasta sachet
- Low in Sugar
- Low Fat
- Ready in 5 Minutes
- No Added MSG
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Pack size: 99G
- Low in Sugar
- Low Fat
Information
Ingredients
Unicorn Themed Pasta Shapes (77%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Powder (11%), Maize Starch, Cheese Powder (1.5%) (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk), Onion Powder, Dried Parsley, Garlic Powder, Dried Oregano, Lactose (Milk)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The above recommendation is a guide only. For other microwave categories refer to manufacturer's handbook.
Categories D and E refer to a new microwave classification.
Take care - may boil over.
Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 1 3008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to us at UK:
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Or ROI:
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 1 3008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per 1/2 Pack As Prepared (183g)
|Energy
|481kJ
|880kJ
|-
|114kcal
|209kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|2.2g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|20.8g
|38.1g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|4.5g
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.64g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
