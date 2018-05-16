We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Shapes Cheese & Tomato 99G

£0.80
£8.09/kg

Per 1/2 pack as prepared (183g)

Energy
880kJ
209kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ

Product Description

  • Dried unicorn themed pasta shapes in a cheese and tomato flavoured sauce mix.
  • Bring some fun to mealtimes with our magical unicorn-themed shaped pasta, in a delicious low in sugar Cheese & Tomato sauce. Perfect for guaranteeing smiling faces at the table in just five minutes
  • Batchelors brings you fantastically flavourful and extraordinarily easy meals in minutes. Our new themed pasta shapes range will unlock a world of fun at mealtimes, for the whole family to enjoy.
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Delicious pasta sachet
  • Low in Sugar
  • Low Fat
  • Ready in 5 Minutes
  • No Added MSG
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 99G
Information

Ingredients

Unicorn Themed Pasta Shapes (77%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Powder (11%), Maize Starch, Cheese Powder (1.5%) (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk), Onion Powder, Dried Parsley, Garlic Powder, Dried Oregano, Lactose (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: The above recommendation is a guide only. For other microwave categories refer to manufacturer's handbook.
Categories D and E refer to a new microwave classification.
Take care - may boil over.

Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 1 3008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at UK:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or ROI:
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 1 3008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer 1/2 Pack As Prepared (183g)
Energy481kJ880kJ
-114kcal209kcal
Fat1.2g2.2g
of which Saturates0.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate20.8g38.1g
of which Sugars4.2g7.7g
Fibre0.8g1.5g
Protein4.5g8.2g
Salt0.35g0.64g
This pack contains 2 portions--
