Tesco 2 Buttermilk Chicken Thigh Fillet Burgers 350G

Tesco 2 Buttermilk Chicken Thigh Fillet Burgers 350G
£ 3.45
£9.86/kg

One chicken burger

Energy
1518kJ
363kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

medium

11%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Chicken boneless thigh fillets in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
  • From trendy restaurants to street food stalls, chicken burgers are taking over the foodie scene Our buttermilk chicken burgers are made using 100% succulent and juicy chicken thigh fillet, which has been lovingly marinated in buttermilk before being expertly seasoned and coated in a sourdough breadcrumb for a perfect tender and crunchy bite, everytime Try serving in Brioche buns with coleslaw and potato wedges. For an extra kick why not stir a teaspoon of our chipotle paste into your coleslaw.
  • WHOLE FILLET Boneless chicken thigh fillets in a crispy breadcrumb coating
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (69%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Buttermilk (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Paprika, Dextrose, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Red Chilli Pepper, Black Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Maltodextrin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 40mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

11 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Juicy THIGH meat with a crunch

5 stars

Don't pay any attention to the bad reviews, they were expecting chicken breast. Crunchy breadcrumbs with lovely juicy chicken THIGH meat, absolutely recommend without reservation just try them you won't be disappointed.

Best New Product

5 stars

This is one of the best products in a long time. Lovely quality chicken with a really great coating Keep it up! Just a bit confusing why the price changes every single week?

Would not buy again. Previously bought fillet stea

1 stars

Would not buy again. Previously bought fillet steaks which were very nice good quality chicken. The quality of the meat in these was poor and greasy. Very disappointing.

These are the crispiest and juiciest chicken fille

5 stars

These are the crispiest and juiciest chicken fillet burgers we've tried from Tesco - highly recommend!

Poor quality

1 stars

The meat was not good quality and pink in some places. The buttermilk coating was dry too

chickentastic

5 stars

Well, seasoned, crunchy exterior when oven cooked, very filling and just enough spice to give the chicken a slight kick in taste, will certainly be purchasing again may try cold next time as a change to hot. Well worth the money really nice with mayo and salad.

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting! Ordered through the app so didn’t see the reviews inside is like chicken drumstick meat it’s all black and purple and slimy just so gross. Just don’t buy we put ours in the bin

Very poor product

1 stars

This product was very poor in quality. The meat was very tendony and gristly. We couldn’t eat it. Disappointed. Will stick to breast meat in future

Absolutely perfect for chicken burgers or on its o

5 stars

Absolutely perfect for chicken burgers or on its own with vegetables. Super delicious, was pleasantly surprised!

Not for me

3 stars

Ok but didn’t cook well. I had to take most of the fillet out! Probably wouldn’t buy it again.

