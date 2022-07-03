Tesco 2 Buttermilk Chicken Thigh Fillet Burgers 350G

Juicy THIGH meat with a crunch
Don't pay any attention to the bad reviews, they were expecting chicken breast. Crunchy breadcrumbs with lovely juicy chicken THIGH meat, absolutely recommend without reservation just try them you won't be disappointed.
Best New Product
This is one of the best products in a long time. Lovely quality chicken with a really great coating Keep it up! Just a bit confusing why the price changes every single week?
Would not buy again. Previously bought fillet steaks which were very nice good quality chicken. The quality of the meat in these was poor and greasy. Very disappointing.
These are the crispiest and juiciest chicken fillet burgers we've tried from Tesco - highly recommend!
Poor quality
The meat was not good quality and pink in some places. The buttermilk coating was dry too
chickentastic
Well, seasoned, crunchy exterior when oven cooked, very filling and just enough spice to give the chicken a slight kick in taste, will certainly be purchasing again may try cold next time as a change to hot. Well worth the money really nice with mayo and salad.
Disgusting
Disgusting! Ordered through the app so didn’t see the reviews inside is like chicken drumstick meat it’s all black and purple and slimy just so gross. Just don’t buy we put ours in the bin
Very poor product
This product was very poor in quality. The meat was very tendony and gristly. We couldn’t eat it. Disappointed. Will stick to breast meat in future
Absolutely perfect for chicken burgers or on its o
Absolutely perfect for chicken burgers or on its own with vegetables. Super delicious, was pleasantly surprised!
Not for me
Ok but didn’t cook well. I had to take most of the fillet out! Probably wouldn’t buy it again.