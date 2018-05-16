New
Tesco Finest Cheese Cake Tower 1.02Kg
Per 30g Cheddar
- Energy
- 517kJ
-
- 125kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.5g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal
Product Description
- Blue Stilton® cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, Camembert full fat soft mould ripened cheese, extra mature Red Leicester cheese.
- This delicious tower comprises of Aged Blue Stilton(R) creamy, crumbly with a distinctive tangy flavour, followed by mature Cheddar full flavoured with a distinctive and robust flavour. Next is a Camembert a rich and creamy flavoursome cheese, produced in the lush valleys of Somerset. Topped with Extra Mature Red Leicester a delicious visually vibrant territorial cheese with a sweet nutty flavour.
- Rich & Sumptuous with the finest quality Cheeses
- Pack size: 1.02KG
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Number of uses
34 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
Recycling info
Wrap. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
British Cheese Cake Tower 1.020kg e, Blue Stilton® Cheese 400g e, Mature Cheddar Cheese 300g e, Camembert 220g e, Red Leicester Cheese 100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Cheddar
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|517kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|7.6g
|Salt
|1.80g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
34 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|517kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|7.6g
|Salt
|1.80g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 30g
- Energy
- 366kJ
-
- 88kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.8g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.39g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 294kcal
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
34 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1220kJ / 294kcal
|366kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|16.0g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.0g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.30g
|0.39g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 30g
- Energy
- 510kJ
-
- 123kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.9g
- 35%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
34 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.97g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 30g
- Energy
- 501kJ
-
- 121kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.1g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.3g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.51g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
34 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1670kJ / 403kcal
|501kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|33.6g
|10.1g
|Saturates
|21.1g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.70g
|0.51g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
