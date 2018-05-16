We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Cheese Cake Tower 1.02Kg

Tesco Finest Cheese Cake Tower 1.02Kg

This product is available for delivery and collection until 24/12/22

£15.00
£14.71/kg

This product is available for delivery and collection until 24/12/22

Per 30g Cheddar

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Blue Stilton® cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, Camembert full fat soft mould ripened cheese, extra mature Red Leicester cheese.
  • This delicious tower comprises of Aged Blue Stilton(R) creamy, crumbly with a distinctive tangy flavour, followed by mature Cheddar full flavoured with a distinctive and robust flavour. Next is a Camembert a rich and creamy flavoursome cheese, produced in the lush valleys of Somerset. Topped with Extra Mature Red Leicester a delicious visually vibrant territorial cheese with a sweet nutty flavour.
  • Rich & Sumptuous with the finest quality Cheeses
  • Pack size: 1.02KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

34 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

British Cheese Cake Tower 1.020kg e, Blue Stilton® Cheese 400g e, Mature Cheddar Cheese 300g e, Camembert 220g e, Red Leicester Cheese 100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Cheddar
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.80g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

Per 30g

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

34 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.80g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
366kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 294kcal

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

34 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1220kJ / 294kcal366kJ / 88kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates16.0g4.8g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.0g5.7g
Salt1.30g0.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
510kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

34 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt1.97g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
501kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

34 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1670kJ / 403kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat33.6g10.1g
Saturates21.1g6.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g7.5g
Salt1.70g0.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

