We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fosters Lager Beer 10X440ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Fosters Lager Beer 10X440ml
£9.00
£2.04/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • For more information visit: https://www.fosters.co.uk/nutrition/
  • Crafted to refresh for the thirsty.
  • Quality lager beer.
  • Foster's is the ultimate ice-cold refreshment. Its balance of subtle fruitiness and vanilla is ideal for the sweeter-toothed lager lover. The perfect beer to enjoy with mates.
  • Foster's is a light, golden lager with a medium malt character. An easy-drinking lager with a delicate fruity hop aroma and a balanced taste, Foster's rolls of the tongue leaving a clean crisp finish.
  • An easy drinking lager, Foster's is relevant across a range of occasions. Pop it in the fridge and serve cold.
  • Foster's is the ultimate ice-cold refreshment. Its balance of subtle fruitiness and vanilla is ideal for the sweeter-toothed lager lover. The perfect beer to enjoy with mates.
  • ABV: 4.0%
  • Aroma:
  • Sweet and delicate with a hint of malty white bread.
  • Flavour:
  • Honey and subtle fruitiness with a hint of vanilla cream soda.
  • Mouthfeel:
  • Clean and light.
  • Finish:
  • Refreshing with a short, clean finish.
  • Food Match:
  • Pub snack such as dry roasted peanuts or BBQ meats.
  • We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008
  • In 1888, Ralph and William Foster opened their brewery in Melbourne, Australia. They had one thing in mind, to craft a beer that could refresh the thirstiest men on earth.
  • We brew over 2.2m pints of Foster's every day! That's more than enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool every two days!
  • Foster's was the first beer to be served ice-cold - and is still best enjoyed that way!
  • For sale as one complete unit
  • Crafted to refresh for the thirsty
  • Quality lager beer
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Ltd.,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Email: customerservices@fosters.co.uk
  • Call us on: 0345 840 0072

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 150kJ/36kcal
View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great prices went down a treat

5 stars

Great prices went down a treat

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here