Tesco Mexican Inspired Fajita Chicken 700G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 786kJ / 188kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked chicken thighs in a spicy fajita marinade.
- Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- SLOW COOKED Shreddable tender chicken thighs coated in a spicy Fajita seasoning
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (91%), Sugar, Water, Paprika, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Powder, Coriander Seed, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Purée, Tomato Powder, Cumin, Olive Oil, Ginger Purée, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Cardamom, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Nutmeg, Pimento, Paprika Extract, Oregano, Chilli Powder, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Lemon Oil, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Flavouring.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins. Empty contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil and shred chicken with 2 forks before returning to oven, uncovered, for a further 10 minutes.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g**)
|Energy
|786kJ / 188kcal
|1179kJ / 282kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|13.5g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Protein
|22.5g
|33.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 700g typically weighs 600g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
