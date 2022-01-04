Tesco Finest Lamb Guard of Honour with a Leek & Cheese Stuffing 1.05kg-1.32kg Serves 3-4

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (81%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Leek, Parsnip, Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rice Flour, Watercress, Rapeseed Oil, Diced Leek, Water, Onion, Chive, Parsley, Rosemary, Mint, Sunflower Oil, Cider Vinegar, Honey, Mustard Seed, Sea Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Thyme, Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Yeast, Olive Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Black Peppercorn, Allspice, Bird Eye Chillies.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Keep refrigerated.