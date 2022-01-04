We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-01-04

Tesco Finest Lamb Guard of Honour with a Leek & Cheese Stuffing 1.05kg-1.32kg Serves 3-4



This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£42.24
£32.00/kg



Per 199g**

Energy
2837kJ
683kcal
34%of the reference intake
Fat
52.6g

high

75%of the reference intake
Saturates
26.7g

high

134%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.01g

medium

17%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Lamb guard of honour with a leek and Cheddar cheese stuffing, parsnip purée, and herb and black peppercorn crumb.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can be still amended.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (81%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Leek, Parsnip, Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rice Flour, Watercress, Rapeseed Oil, Diced Leek, Water, Onion, Chive, Parsley, Rosemary, Mint, Sunflower Oil, Cider Vinegar, Honey, Mustard Seed, Sea Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Thyme, Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Yeast, Olive Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Black Peppercorn, Allspice, Bird Eye Chillies.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 210°C / Fan 190°C / Gas 7 Remove all packaging and carefully place the joint on to a baking tray ensuring it remains in the same format as it's original packaging. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 20 minutes per 500g plus 20 minutes. Carefully remove from oven, lightly cover with foil and leave to rest for 15 minutes. Carve and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

Really spoilt Christmas dinner! Had this last year

1 stars

Really spoilt Christmas dinner! Had this last year and it was lovely…this year it was 70% fat…hardly a forkful of meat per cutlet. Luckily had some sausages that I cooked to bulk up the meal. Whoever trimmed and prepped this was clearly not up to the job! Sorry Tesco, just very, very disappointed.

