Tesco Finest Tomato & Mascarpone & Basil Risotto 450G

I saw that there were some negative reviews on this risotto so I wasn't expecting much but I was pleasantly surprised. I really enjoyed it. It was very tasty and I will definitely buy again.
Tasty.
My favourite Tesco ready meal. I can’t understand why it doesn’t have better reviews. Beautiful!
Pretty tasteless
Amazing flavor and quality
Excellent quality! I buy one every week and I love it! Only wish there was more of it but overall definitely worth buying 😊
Disappointed
We tried this risottto for the 1st time and found it very salty. Also there seemed to be a strong taste of concentrated tomato puree. Unfortunately neither of us ate the whole meal.
Bland baby food
Far too much spinach which within the cooking time was still raw giant leaves, it was so incredibly bland it tasted like toddler food. Considering there is only ever usually 1 vegetarian finest option being macaroni cheese, I saw this and got it, I wish I hadn’t. No flavour, a lump of mascarpone on one side, 3 whole tomatoes and too much raw spinach which should have been part wilted. Baring in mind these meals are more expensive, they should be more flavoursome
It'll do for a lazy meal. Happy to reorder it.
It makes a change to have a ready meal that isn't overloaded with chilli or pepper. I'm not overly keen on risotto, but it gives me a choice when I order spicy option for hubby. Please Tesco, don't add any more pepper. It doesn't need it.
Really nice!
This was really nice ! Not sure what the others found wrong with it. It wasn’t salty, good consistency and very tasty 🤷♀️
Far too salty
Far too salty and so barely I managed half of it. Tesco, please reduce the salt by at least half, it will still taste good as it was very tasty despite the salt. I should have taken note of the salt indicator on the front of the pack then checked the ingredients to see there was 3gms of salt in it! I didn’t think to do this with a ‘Tesco Finest’ meal.
Salt overload.
This was new. Thought I'd try it as there aren't that many veggie ready meals to be had. What a disappointment. It was SO salty the tomato and basil were completely wiped out. 50% of recommended daily allowance of salt is a definite NO NO! Cut the salt down and I'll maybe try again. Until then, forget it.