Tesco Finest Tomato & Mascarpone & Basil Risotto 450G

Tesco Finest Tomato & Mascarpone & Basil Risotto 450G
£ 4.00
£8.89/kg
Energy
2042kJ
488kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
22.1g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.1g

high

46%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.7g

low

14%of the reference intake
Salt
2.96g

high

49%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 454kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice with tomato, cream, basil and white wine sauce topped with cherry tomato, baby spinach, mascarpone full fat soft cheese and Pecorino medium fat hard cheese.
  • Our risotto gives a great balance between al dente grains and creamy sauce when heated. For an intensely rich flavour, we use a mix of sweet cherry tomatoes and creamy mascarpone, adding basil, spinach and Pecorino cheese to give a savoury balance.
  • Sweet cherry tomatoes and spinach in a creamy tomato and basil sauce, topped with soft mascarpone and Pecorino shavings.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice], Tomato, Tomato Passata, Cherry Tomato (7%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Baby Spinach, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Juice, Basil (2%), White Wine, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Honey, Parsley, Oregano, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Pierce film lid several times. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy454kJ / 108kcal2042kJ / 488kcal
Fat4.9g22.1g
Saturates2.0g9.1g
Carbohydrate13.1g58.8g
Sugars2.8g12.7g
Fibre0.9g4.1g
Protein2.5g11.4g
Salt0.66g2.96g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
12 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

I saw that there were some negative reviews on thi

4 stars

I saw that there were some negative reviews on this risotto so I wasn't expecting much but I was pleasantly surprised. I really enjoyed it. It was very tasty and I will definitely buy again.

Tasty.

5 stars

My favourite Tesco ready meal. I can’t understand why it doesn’t have better reviews. Beautiful!

Pretty tasteless

3 stars

Pretty tasteless

Amazing flavor and quality

5 stars

Excellent quality! I buy one every week and I love it! Only wish there was more of it but overall definitely worth buying 😊

Disappointed

1 stars

We tried this risottto for the 1st time and found it very salty. Also there seemed to be a strong taste of concentrated tomato puree. Unfortunately neither of us ate the whole meal.

Bland baby food

2 stars

Far too much spinach which within the cooking time was still raw giant leaves, it was so incredibly bland it tasted like toddler food. Considering there is only ever usually 1 vegetarian finest option being macaroni cheese, I saw this and got it, I wish I hadn’t. No flavour, a lump of mascarpone on one side, 3 whole tomatoes and too much raw spinach which should have been part wilted. Baring in mind these meals are more expensive, they should be more flavoursome

It'll do for a lazy meal. Happy to reorder it.

4 stars

It makes a change to have a ready meal that isn't overloaded with chilli or pepper. I'm not overly keen on risotto, but it gives me a choice when I order spicy option for hubby. Please Tesco, don't add any more pepper. It doesn't need it.

Really nice!

5 stars

This was really nice ! Not sure what the others found wrong with it. It wasn’t salty, good consistency and very tasty 🤷‍♀️

Far too salty

1 stars

Far too salty and so barely I managed half of it. Tesco, please reduce the salt by at least half, it will still taste good as it was very tasty despite the salt. I should have taken note of the salt indicator on the front of the pack then checked the ingredients to see there was 3gms of salt in it! I didn’t think to do this with a ‘Tesco Finest’ meal.

Salt overload.

1 stars

This was new. Thought I'd try it as there aren't that many veggie ready meals to be had. What a disappointment. It was SO salty the tomato and basil were completely wiped out. 50% of recommended daily allowance of salt is a definite NO NO! Cut the salt down and I'll maybe try again. Until then, forget it.

