The Food Doctor Grains & Goodness Multiseed and Cereal Pitta 4 Pack 240g

- We're on a mission to make eating well easy by unlocking the mighty powers of everyday foods, guided by a fantastic team of nutritionists and dieticians, we make great tasting foods packed with natural, wholesome ingredients. Food bursting with benefits, backed up by nutritional know-how, so you can trust every bite. Eat wholesome, feel awesome.
- Low salt: reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
- Contains a source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 4.2g high fibre per pitta
- 5.9g protein source per pitta
- 1.7g low fat per pitta
- 0. 18g low salt per pitta
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Fortified with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Seed & Grain Mix (5%), (Malted Wheat Flakes, Golden Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Pinhead Oats, Millet Seeds, Poppy seeds, Quinoa, Rye), Wheat Bran, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened store in airtight container and eat within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing on day of purchase. Use within 3 months. Defrost completely before use and do not refreeze.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For Best Results, Lightly Toast.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Euro Food Brands,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Euro Food Brands (Ireland),
- PO Box 13263,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Euro Food Brands (Ireland),
- PO Box 13263,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
- thefooddoctor.com
Net Contents
4 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pitta
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1010kJ/239kcal
|606kJ/143kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|40.4g
|24.2g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|4.2g
|Protein
|9.8g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.18g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021