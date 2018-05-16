Tesco Basted Stuffed Turkey Crown 2Kg

Per 125g
- Energy
- 935kJ
- 223kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.5g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.9g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.62g
- 10%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Pork, sage and caramelised onion stuffed turkey crown with backbone and prime wing, basted with turkey stock and covered with beechwood smoked streaky bacon.
- Turkey crown with backbone and prime wing, basted with turkey stock, stuffed with pork, sage and caramelised onion topped with a smoked streaky bacon lattice. Basted for extra succulence and flavour. An increasingly popular option due to its ease of cooking and carving, this turkey crown is just succulent turkey stock basted breast meat and prime wings with less waste and no fuss. Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers. Naturally quicker to cook than a whole bird, and with more cooking juices for lashings of gravy, just choose the size that will be perfect to feed your friends and family this Christmas. Perfect with all the traditional trimmings. Our turkey tastes great with a homemade rich gravy using the turkey cooking juices. Check out our carving tips on tesco.com/realfood This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, The Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- TOPPED WITH BACON Stuffed with pork, sage & caramelised onion.
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (74%), Pork, Sage and Caramelised Onion Stuffing (15%) [Pork, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Muscovado Sugar, Sage, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon (3%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Butteroil (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Flavouring (contains Milk), Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 180ºC / Fan 160ºC / Gas 4 3 hrs 25 mins Remove the film wrapping, place the turkey crown in its foil tray into a roasting tin, rub the skin of the turkey crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 3 hours and 10 minutes, remove kitchen foil, return the turkey crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size of the turkey). The turkey crown is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking until they are clear. After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Made using British turkey and pork.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
2kg e
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
