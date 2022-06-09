We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Fish Pie Sauce 300G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Fish Pie Sauce 300G
£ 1.60
£0.53/100g

1/2 of a pot

Energy
386kJ
92kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

-

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.9g

-

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257kJ / 62kcal

Product Description

  • A cream sauce made with white wine, Cheddar cheese, fish stock and chives.
  • Made with British Cream. A creamy sauce made with fish stock, mature cheddar, white wine, lemon juice and chives
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Single Cream (Milk) (13%), Onion, Cornflour, White Wine (4%), Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Fish Stock [Glucose Syrup, Flavouring (Fish), Water, Fish Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Parsley Extract], Lemon Juice, Chive, Salt, Black Pepper.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (150g)
Energy257kJ / 62kcal386kJ / 92kcal
Fat3.4g5.1g
Saturates2.3g3.5g
Carbohydrate5.9g8.9g
Sugars0.6g0.9g
Fibre0.3g0.5g
Protein1.7g2.6g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Rubbish tasted horrible

1 stars

Rubbish tasted horrible

Tasty, quick and easy fish chowder

5 stars

I bought this sauce plus a pack of the Tesco Finest fish pie mix. Put them together in a pan with a little milk and they made a great fish chowder in just a few minutes. Served with Tesco part baked french baguette still warm from the oven. Thanks Tesco for bringing us these items separately so we can enjoy them in different ways.

Bland !

1 stars

Personally I didn’t like it, thought it was very bland and actually ended up making my own sauce instead.

Brilliant

5 stars

I shop on line. Never had a missed delivery never had an untidy delivery person. They are always polite and very helpful. The online shopping website is so easy to navigate..Will not anywhere else.

