Tesco Finest Fish Pie Sauce 300G

Rubbish tasted horrible
Tasty, quick and easy fish chowder
I bought this sauce plus a pack of the Tesco Finest fish pie mix. Put them together in a pan with a little milk and they made a great fish chowder in just a few minutes. Served with Tesco part baked french baguette still warm from the oven. Thanks Tesco for bringing us these items separately so we can enjoy them in different ways.
Bland !
Personally I didn’t like it, thought it was very bland and actually ended up making my own sauce instead.
Brilliant
I shop on line. Never had a missed delivery never had an untidy delivery person. They are always polite and very helpful. The online shopping website is so easy to navigate..Will not anywhere else.