We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Katsu Curry 350G

3(3)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Katsu Curry 350G
£3.50
£10.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2249kJ
536kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
19.7g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

low

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.4g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
2.28g

high

38%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cooked rice with peas and edamame soya beans, with soya protein, in a coconut and soy sauce, with pickled carrot.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • SOYA PROTEIN Crunchy crumbed soya protein fillet in a sweet, mildly spiced sauce. Served with fluffy rice.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Rice [Water, Rice], Peas, Edamame Soya Beans, Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein (2%), Wheat Protein, Soya Protein Isolate (2%), Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Coconut, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Soya Bean, Lemon Juice, Wheat, Sugar Cane Fibre, Yeast, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Red Chilli Purée, Onion Seed, Turmeric Powder, Spring Onion, Onion, Leek, Dextrose, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Powder, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Star Anise, Ground White Pepper, Alcohol, Chilli Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Paprika, Fennel Powder, Ginger Powder, Tomato Purée, Parsley, Iron, Potato Starch, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve, lid and soya fillet. Loosely replace lid. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place soya fillet on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 20 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs
Once soya fillet has been in the oven for 16 minutes, microwave heat the rice, sauce and pickled carrot on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving with the soya fillet.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

View all Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious, my favourite of the Wicked Kitchen rang

5 stars

Delicious, my favourite of the Wicked Kitchen range so far. 5/5

Utter rubbish. Firstly was not happy having to use

1 stars

Utter rubbish. Firstly was not happy having to use both oven and microwave to cook this product. I added extra coconut to the vegetables as I love coconut just to give it a little more flavour. Even with this the whole meal was tasteless. It went into my food waste bag. Thankfully, as it was supposed to be a "curry" I had heated a Naan bread - it was the only part of the meal edible. I had to make myself some toast afterwards. Total waste of money. As a vegan was trying to find a decent meal to eat. Never buying this again.

Needs more sauce!

3 stars

Some nice flavours but needed way more sauce - it was quite dry.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here