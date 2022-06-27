Wicked Kitchen Katsu Curry 350G

Delicious, my favourite of the Wicked Kitchen rang
Delicious, my favourite of the Wicked Kitchen range so far. 5/5
Utter rubbish. Firstly was not happy having to use both oven and microwave to cook this product. I added extra coconut to the vegetables as I love coconut just to give it a little more flavour. Even with this the whole meal was tasteless. It went into my food waste bag. Thankfully, as it was supposed to be a "curry" I had heated a Naan bread - it was the only part of the meal edible. I had to make myself some toast afterwards. Total waste of money. As a vegan was trying to find a decent meal to eat. Never buying this again.
Needs more sauce!
Some nice flavours but needed way more sauce - it was quite dry.