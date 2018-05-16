Tesco 2 Three Cheese Chicken Kievs 260G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ / 215kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken with a cheese sauce filling in a breadcrumb coating.
- For a midweek classic, rustle up our juicy and tender chicken kievs. Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, stuffed with a rich three cheese sauce made up of red Leicester, extra mature cheddar and full fat soft cheese. Oven cook in 22 minutes. These tasty chicken kievs make a quick and easy family favourite. For a low fuss meal, serve with mashed potato to mop up the sauce, or serve with salad and potato wedges for a lighter meal. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
- Crispy & Cheesy Filled with a rich three cheese sauce with a harvest crumb
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pea Fibre, Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast, Chicory Fibre, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sucrose, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 32-34 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (121g**)
|Energy
|899kJ / 215kcal
|1088kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.5g
|Protein
|14.3g
|17.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 242g.
|-
|-
Safety information
