Tesco Rump Steak With Peppercorn Butter 247G
- Energy1392kJ 332kcal17%
- Fat14.2g20%
- Saturates6.6g33%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 721kJ / 172kcal
Product Description
- Beef rump steak with peppercorn butter melt.
- 21 DAY MATURED Paired with a creamy peppercorn butter with brandy.
- Pack size: 247G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (92%), Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Brandy, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Black Pepper, Salt, Sea Salt, Potato Flour, Thyme, Molasses, Green Peppercorns, Sugar Syrup, Caramel Syrup, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Lightly oil and season the steak. PAN FRY: 10 - 18 minutes Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for the following times: 4-5 mins each side (rare), 5-6 mins each side (medium) 7-8 mins each side (well done) Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 3 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Allow steak to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking. Place the butter melt to one side.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
247g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each steak (193g**)
|Energy
|721kJ / 172kcal
|1392kJ / 332kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|14.2g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.3g
|Protein
|25.6g
|49.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 247g typically weighs 193g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
