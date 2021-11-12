We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Gingerbread Flapjacks

Tesco 8 Gingerbread Flapjacks
£1.00
£0.12/each

One bite

Energy
282kJ
67kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.8g

high

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 8 gingerbread flavoured oaty flapjacks with gingerbread fudge pieces
  • Made with golden syrup. Made with warming ginger spice and chewy ginger fudge pieces

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats (35%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Gingerbread Fudge (4%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk, Palm Oil, Ginger, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Salt], Butter (Milk), Ginger Powder, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

DO NOT BUY

1 stars

Terrible. Do not buy tasted disgusting, had to throw them out!

