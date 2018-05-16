We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Bearnaise Sauce 180G

Tesco Finest Bearnaise Sauce 180G
£ 1.25
£0.70/100g
1/2 of a pot (90g)
  • Energy795kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat19.6g
    28%
  • Saturates13.7g
    69%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 883kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • A butter and anhydrous milk fat sauce with single cream, dried egg yolk and tarragon.
  • A creamy butter sauce, delicately seasoned with tarragon and white pepper
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Butter (Milk) (18%), Anhydrous Milk Fat (5%), Cornflour, Single Cream (Milk) (2%), Onion, Dried Egg Yolk, Tarragon, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Maltodextrin, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 2 mins 30 secs /1 min 50 secs
Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (90g)
Energy883kJ / 214kcal795kJ / 193kcal
Fat21.8g19.6g
Saturates15.2g13.7g
Carbohydrate3.3g3.0g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein1.1g1.0g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
