Tesco Chocolate Orange Popcorn 200G

Wonderful.
I ate far too many bags of this year and was so disappointed when they ran out when I wanted more. So just bought three bags for this year! They are wonderful!
Lovely sweet ‘light’ Christmas nibbles.
Yum! Discovered this last year, so happy to see it back this Christmas. I’m not a huge popcorn fan, but this is THE BUSINESS! If you like (dark) chocolate orange (and popcorn) this will really hit the spot. Fantastic sweet treat without being too heavy/calorific or breaking the bank.
Top quality treat
If you fancy a sugar-rush and like chocolate orange,this is the treat for you.Really nice flavour and very sweet.A couple of handfuls per session is plenty for me so it'll last a while if i can hide it from everyone else
Love it!
Just the right amount of chocolate/ orange ratio to popcorn. Very more-ish! Plenty in the bag as well.