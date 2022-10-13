We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chocolate Orange Popcorn 200G

Tesco Chocolate Orange Popcorn 200G
£1.50
£0.75/100g

1/8 of a bag

Energy
427kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.5g

high

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1709kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Toffee coated popcorn with cocoa and orange flavour.
  • SWEET & CRUNCHY Chocolate orange flavour, toffee coated popcorn
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Maize, Soft Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Salt, Cane Molasses, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy1709kJ / 404kcal427kJ / 101kcal
Fat5.3g1.3g
Saturates1.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate85.3g21.3g
Sugars50.0g12.5g
Fibre3.0g0.8g
Protein2.4g0.6g
Salt1.14g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Wonderful.

5 stars

I ate far too many bags of this year and was so disappointed when they ran out when I wanted more. So just bought three bags for this year! They are wonderful!

Lovely sweet ‘light’ Christmas nibbles.

5 stars

Yum! Discovered this last year, so happy to see it back this Christmas. I’m not a huge popcorn fan, but this is THE BUSINESS! If you like (dark) chocolate orange (and popcorn) this will really hit the spot. Fantastic sweet treat without being too heavy/calorific or breaking the bank.

Top quality treat

5 stars

If you fancy a sugar-rush and like chocolate orange,this is the treat for you.Really nice flavour and very sweet.A couple of handfuls per session is plenty for me so it'll last a while if i can hide it from everyone else

Love it!

5 stars

Just the right amount of chocolate/ orange ratio to popcorn. Very more-ish! Plenty in the bag as well.

