Jiggly Pets Pup

Jiggly Pets Puppy is the cutest, funkiest walking dog! Simply press the head to bring Jiggly Pup to life. This electronic puppy walks, barks and wags their tail whilst playing a catchy tune! Watch pup move to the rhythm of the music! This adorable pup is so soft to touch with stretchy rubbery face and body. It's the cutest, funniest pup - you'll have so much fun as you watch your pup walk and jiggle to the music! No dog dances more adorably than Jiggly Pup. It's the cutest walking dog! Listening to the catchy tune is sure to make you want to dance too! Take your pup friend with you wherever you go! 4 colours to choose from - pink, purple, brown and white. One supplied. Styles may vary.

H17.2cm x W18cm x D11.5cm 2 x AA Batteries Included

Lower age limit

3 Years