We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Scruffaluvs Rescue
image 1 of Scruffaluvs Rescueimage 2 of Scruffaluvs Rescue

Scruffaluvs Rescue

4.6(52)
Write a review

£17.00

£17.00/each

Scruffaluvs Rescue
Can you give a Scruff-a-Luvs their forever home? These little abandoned pets need your love and your help.Inside the box is a mystery pet waiting to be rescued! Which Scruff-a-Luvs will you rescue? Will you find a Scruff-a-Luvs Dog, Cat or Bunny inside? Your Scruff-a-Luvs pet arrives as sad ball of matted fur, bathe them in a warm bath and watch their fur magically change to reveal their true color! Then dry, brush, and love them and you will discover what kind of pet they really are! Every Scruff-a-Luvs comes with their very own beautiful comb for you to give your new pet a grooming session to make them look extra special. These Scruffs all have new "soft-touch" fur making them even extra cuddly! Finally, place their collar and tag around their neck to give them a "pawfect' look! Plus your Scruff-a-Luvs comes with an adoption certificate for you to fill in. Give Your Scruff-a-Luvs a loving home and make them your own! With Love and care they'll be your FFF (Furry Friend Forever).
H25cm x W12cm x D10cmBatteries Not Included
New Scruff-a-Luvs with a magical colour change reveal!Mystery Scruff-a-Luvs inside! Will you rescue a dog, cat or bunny?Wash them, dry them, reveal who they are, groom & love them forever!

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 2yrs+

Lower age limit

2 Years
View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here