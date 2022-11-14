Scruffaluvs Rescue

Can you give a Scruff-a-Luvs their forever home? These little abandoned pets need your love and your help. Inside the box is a mystery pet waiting to be rescued! Which Scruff-a-Luvs will you rescue? Will you find a Scruff-a-Luvs Dog, Cat or Bunny inside? Your Scruff-a-Luvs pet arrives as sad ball of matted fur, bathe them in a warm bath and watch their fur magically change to reveal their true color! Then dry, brush, and love them and you will discover what kind of pet they really are! Every Scruff-a-Luvs comes with their very own beautiful comb for you to give your new pet a grooming session to make them look extra special. These Scruffs all have new "soft-touch" fur making them even extra cuddly! Finally, place their collar and tag around their neck to give them a "pawfect' look! Plus your Scruff-a-Luvs comes with an adoption certificate for you to fill in. Give Your Scruff-a-Luvs a loving home and make them your own! With Love and care they'll be your FFF (Furry Friend Forever).

H25cm x W12cm x D10cm Batteries Not Included

New Scruff-a-Luvs with a magical colour change reveal! Mystery Scruff-a-Luvs inside! Will you rescue a dog, cat or bunny? Wash them, dry them, reveal who they are, groom & love them forever!

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 2yrs+

Lower age limit

2 Years