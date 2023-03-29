Real Littles Disney Backpack

What Disney surprises will you find in your Disney Back Pack? 8 different fan favourite Disney backpacks to collect! All your favorite Disney characters can now be found inside Real Littles Backpacks! These cute, colorful Disney and Pixar-themed Backpacks are now filled with All-New mini collectable surprises for you to find! Eight Disney favorites have been made mini including Disney's Ariel, Frozen 2, Moana, Lilo & Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Disney and Pixar's Toy Story! Each adorable little Backpack is themed using the coolest materials and finishes. Unzip your Backpack to reveal 7 of the cutest Disney and Pixar-themed stationery surprises inside! What will you find? These tiny toy school supplies have been made mini but they all really work! Discover tiny Pencil Cases, Pens, Highlighters, Sticky Notes, Letter Sets, Stamp Stickers, Note Books and more! Each Micro Pack Backpack has a clip so you can hang it onto your bag or jeans, plus they all come with an exclusive Disney Bag Tag! Look out for the Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Snow Globe! There are over 70 different surprises to find. Collect them all! Swap and share them with your Besties to create the ultimate Disney and Pixar micro stationery collection! Disney Real Littles are Things You Love Made Micro"!"

H9cm x W7cm x D5.8cm Batteries Not Included

Disney Real Littles Backpacks - Cute & tiny Disney Themed Backpacks that really work! Find 7 Disney themed stationery surprises inside your Backpack that really work!

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 6+

Lower age limit

3 Years