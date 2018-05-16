Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Chocolate Honeycomb 380G

- Energy909kJ 217kcal11%
- Fat10g14%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars12g13%
- Salt0.34g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2020kJ
Product Description
- Crunchy Oat Clusters with Milk Chocolate Chunks, Milk Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces and Caramel Flavoured Curls.
- Not Yet Recycled
- With wholegrain
- The trouble is they taste too good!
- Chocolate covered honeycomb
- Oatilicious clusters
- Mmmmm... yum
- Delicious caramel flavoured curls
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats (47%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Flavouring), Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pieces (5%) (Milk Chocolate {Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose [Milk], Milk Whey Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithin]}, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent {Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate}, Glazing Agent {Gum Arabic, Sucrose, Honey}), Wheat Crispies (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt Extract), Caramel Flavoured Curl (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder {Milk}, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Molasses, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Dried Coconut, Cinnamon
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
- Three,
- Dublin Airport Central,
- Dublin Airport,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
380kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/45g
|%RI*
|Energy
|2020kJ
|909kJ
|-
|482kcal
|217kcal
|11%
|Fat
|23g
|10g
|14%
|of which saturates
|11g
|5.0g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|27g
|10%
|of which sugars
|27g
|12g
|13%
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|6.9g
|3.1g
|6%
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.34g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.