BOL Mexican Black Bean Chilli Power Pot 450g

- Energy1472kJ 351kcal18%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars7.0g8%
- Salt1.58g26%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- A rich and smoky Mexican chilli with pulled jackfruit, protein packed black beans and a chipotle kick
- BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good.
- To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
- We are hero’ing the mighty beans in this rich & smoky Mexican inspired one pot ready meal, with 20g of protein per pot. We’ve combined red kidney beans & black beans with chickpeas to ensure this Power Pot is a ‘complete protein’, providing all 9 essential amino acids the body requires to grow, repair and function.
- Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass, so no better reason to power up your lunch hour with a zesty Mexican kick. The other bonus is that beans, lentils & pulled jackfruit pack a nutritional punch, meaning this Power Pot also packs in 15g of fibre, keeping you fuller for longer.
- Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. Plant based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
- Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. Whatever the occasion.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Better for you, kinder to the planet
- BOL Power Pot Spanish smoky butter bean stew
- BOL Power Pot Creamy coconut turmeric daal
- BOL Power Pot Piri Piri sweet potato & coconut
- Check out the rest of our Power Pots
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- 100% Plant Powered
- 21g protein
- High protein + fibre
- Nutritionally complete meal
- Mexican black bean chilli power pot meal
- Heat me to eat me
- Eat plants love life
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 450G
- Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass
- High protein + fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lentils, Red Kidney Beans, Chickpeas, Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Black Turtle Beans (5%), Jackfruit, Roasted Onion Puree (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Tomato Paste, Ground Spices (Cumin, Paprika, Coriander, Chipotle Chilli, Allspice, Cinnamon), Dried Tomato, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Demerara Sugar, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Oregano), Grilled Red Pepper Millet Grains, Garlic, Coriander, Chipotle Paste (Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce (Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acetic Acid), Acetic Acid, Sea Salt), Cornflour, Cocoa Powder, Red Chilli Flakes
Storage
Once opened, eat within 24hrs. For use by date see top of pack.Keep chilled (0-5°C).
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 4 mins:
After opening, place the lid on loosely
800W Heat for 2 mins, then stir
800W Heat for further 2 mins, the rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Careful, it's hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the pot
On a warm day:
Can also be enjoyed chilled (but our founder Paul is the only one who prefers it this way)
Hob
Instructions: 8-10 mins
Pour into a saucepan
Stir whilst on a medium heat for 8-10 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot
Produce of
Made in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Jazz it up with a spoonful of fresh salsa & a squeeze of lime
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- BOL Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48,
- Dublin,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|327
|1472
|18%
|Energy kcal
|78
|351
|18%
|Fat
|1.2g
|5.4g
|8%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|44.6g
|17%
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|7.2g
|8%
|Fibre
|6.3g
|28.4g
|Protein**
|4.7g
|21.2g
|42%
|Salt
|0.35g
|1.58g
|26%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021