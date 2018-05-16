Over The Spoon Belgian Double Chocolate Mousse 2X70g

Product Description
- Layered Belgian Double Chocolate Mousse.
- What would Daisy do if she wasn't being milked all day?
- I'm freeeesian!
- Freed from the daily churn, Daisy's able to tick off her bucket list. Labels don't keep her from what she wants to do so why should they stop you? Vegan, veggie, flexi - whoever! Our delicious dairy free-d treats are for all to enjoy.
- It's just dessert. But you, Daisy and the planet deserve better.
- Dairy free-d
- Plant-based
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate (3.4%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavouring), Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers: Lactic Acid Esters of Mono-Diglycerides, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- an Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin, Gluten Free Oats, Lentil Protein, Acidity Regulator: Ascorbic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Colour: Beta-Carotene
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for consumers with an allergy to Nuts due to manufacturing methods.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Do Not freeze.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Single serving per pot
Name and address
- Cardium Products Limited,
- Milner Way,
- Ossett,
- WF5 9JR.
Return to
Net Contents
2 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (70g)
|Energy
|833kJ/198kcal
|583kJ/139kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|31.1g
|21.8g
|of which sugars
|20.1g
|14.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.06g
|-
|-
