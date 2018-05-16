Benecol Soft Cheese Original 160G

Product Description
- Cholesterol lowering Original soft cheese with added plant stanols. 15% fat.
- Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower colesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. A daily intake of 1.5-2.4 g plant stanols lowers cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks. Benecol soft cheese tub provides 4 daily servings of 40g (each with 2.0g plant stanols). When consumed daily as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, including your "5 a day", plant stanols can lower your cholesterol in 2-3 weeks. The beneficial effect of plant stanols is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3 g plant stanols. More than 3 g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
- This Benecol® soft cheese contains plant stanols shown to lower cholesterol.
- By enjoying 1 daily serving of 40 g you can lower your cholesterol in 2-3 weeks.
- Enjoy daily 1/4 of this soft cheese pack on bread or with food, and lower your cholesterol with plant stanols in 2-3 weeks!
- Try new flavours!
- Tub and lid are plastic, foil is metal.
- Please check local recycling guidelines.
- Benecol® is a registered trademark of Raisio Plc, Finland.
- Proven to Lower Cholesterol
- With Plant Stanols
- Lactose and gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Lactose Free Quark (Milk), Water, Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 5%), Lactose Free Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Stabilizers (Carrageenan, Carob Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store refrigerated. Consume within 5-8 days of opening.Use by: See date on lid.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol® foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Benecol Limited,
- The Mille,
- 1000 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- London,
Return to
- Benecol Limited,
- The Mille,
- 1000 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- London,
- TW8 9DW.
- Raisio Ireland Limited,
- 51 Bracken Road,
- Sandyford,
- D18 CV48,
- Ireland.
- Want to find out more? Join us on Facebook or simply give us a call on 0800 018 4010 (UK), 1800 551707 (IRL)
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Per 40 g serving
|Energy
|755 kJ/182 kcal
|302 kJ/73 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|5.9 g
|of which saturates
|8.5 g
|3.4 g
|Carbohydrates
|5.0 g
|2.0 g
|of which sugars
|2.3 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|7.5 g
|3.0 g
|Salt
|0.87 g
|0.35 g
|Plant Stanols
|5.0 g
|2.0 g
Safety information
Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol® foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old.
