Follow Your Heart Dairy Free Greek Style Crumbles 170G

- FOLLOW YOUR HRT D/FR GRK/STYLE CRUMBLES 170G
- Set Sail to Santorini
- Our rich and creamy Greek Style Crumbles will send your senses to a sunny seaside café in Greece.
- Follow Your Heart™ was founded in sunny '70s Southern California by four friends who believed that food should taste good and do good.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Non GMO Project - Verified, nongmoproject.org
- Soya, Lactose and Dairy-free
- Made with Solar Power
- Perishable
- Gluten-free
- Non-gmo
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher - Parve
- Pack size: 170G
Filtered Water, Coconut Oil (22%), Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Less than 2% of: Potato Protein, Natural Flavourings, Vegan Cane Sugar, Firming Agent: Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid
- Free From: Soya
Keep Refrigerated at 2-5°CDo Not Freeze Best by: see date stamp on tub
Made in California, Made in USA
A Package Contains ~ 6 Portions
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Made by:
- Earth Island,
- Chatsworth,
- CA 91311.
- Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
- Lynton House,
- 7-12 Tavistock Square,
- London,
- WC1H 9LT,
- UK.
- followyourheart.com
170g
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (28 g)
|Energy
|1113 kJ/
|312 kJ/
|-
|269 kcal
|75 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|6.3 g
|of which saturates
|20 g
|5.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|15 g
|4.1 g
|of which sugars
|1 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|1.7 g
|0.5 g
|Salt
|2.4 g
|0.68 g
|-
|-
