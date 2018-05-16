We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Follow Your Heart Dairy Free Greek Style Crumbles 170G

£ 3.50
£20.59/kg

Product Description

  • FOLLOW YOUR HRT D/FR GRK/STYLE CRUMBLES 170G
  • Set Sail to Santorini
  • Our rich and creamy Greek Style Crumbles will send your senses to a sunny seaside café in Greece.
  • Follow Your Heart™ was founded in sunny '70s Southern California by four friends who believed that food should taste good and do good.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • Non GMO Project - Verified, nongmoproject.org
  • Soya, Lactose and Dairy-free
  • Made with Solar Power
  • Perishable
  • Gluten-free
  • Non-gmo
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher - Parve
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Filtered Water, Coconut Oil (22%), Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Less than 2% of: Potato Protein, Natural Flavourings, Vegan Cane Sugar, Firming Agent: Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Soya

Storage

Keep Refrigerated at 2-5°CDo Not Freeze Best by: see date stamp on tub

Produce of

Made in California, Made in USA

Number of uses

A Package Contains ~ 6 Portions

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Earth Island,
  • Chatsworth,
  • CA 91311.

Importer address

  • Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
  • Lynton House,
  • 7-12 Tavistock Square,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9LT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
  • Lynton House,
  • 7-12 Tavistock Square,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9LT,
  • UK.
  • followyourheart.com

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (28 g)
Energy1113 kJ/312 kJ/
-269 kcal75 kcal
Fat23 g6.3 g
of which saturates20 g5.7 g
Carbohydrate15 g4.1 g
of which sugars1 g0.3 g
Protein1.7 g0.5 g
Salt2.4 g0.68 g
