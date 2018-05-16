We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Cake Slices 5 Pack

Cadbury Dairy Milk Cake Slices 5 Pack
Per Slice (29g)
  • Energy530kJ 125kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1790kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge baked with milk chocolate chunks with a chocolate flavoured filling, topped with a chocolate flavoured decoration.
  • Manufactured by Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelēz International group.
  • All trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelēz International group.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Chunks (16%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chocolate Flavoured Filling (14%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Tapioca Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Egg White, Raising Agent (E450), Gelling Agent (E401), Emulsifiers (E475, E491, E435), Colour (E171), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Acetic Acid)], Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Egg White, Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (E415, E492), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389
  • If purchased in the Republic of Ireland
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Or telephone 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

5 x Cake Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (29g)%* Per Slice (29g)Reference Intakes
Energy1790kJ/530kJ/6%8400kJ/
-430kcal125kcal2000kcal
Fat20.5g6.1g9%70g
of which Saturates6.3g1.9g10%20g
Carbohydrate55.0g16.3g6%260g
of which Sugars35.0g10.3g11%90g
Fibre1.9g0.6g--
Protein4.8g1.4g3%50g
Salt0.54g0.16g3%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

