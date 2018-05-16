Wall's Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G

Product Description
- Onion, extra mature Cheddar cheese with an egg custard in a shortcrust pastry case.
- Time for a Wall's?
- Widely recycled
- Made with Extra Mature Cheddar
- Open for a Great Family Favourite
- Our Wall's pastries are free from artificial colours, flavourings and hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Fortified Wheatflour (Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion (12%), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Dextrose, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated Below 5°CUse by: see front of pack. Keep refrigerated and do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for Home Freezing Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Pastries Can be Enjoyed Hot or Cold, but for the Best Tasting Experience, Heat in the Oven.
Not suitable for microwave heating. Ensure food is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:
200°C Fan 180°C Gas Mark 6 35 Mins
Produce of
Packed in the UK using ingredients from more than one country
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Wall's Pastry,
- PO Box 9111,
- Poole,
- BH15 2AS.
- Keizersgracht 482,
- 1017EG,
Return to
- Please contact
- Feedback@Walls-Pastry.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 quiche
|Ref. Intake Per 100g
|Energy
|1034kJ
|1034kJ
|-
|248kcal
|248kcal
|12%
|Fat
|15g
|15g
|21%
|of which Saturates
|6.8g
|6.8g
|34%
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|21g
|of which Sugars
|2.9g
|2.9g
|3%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.8g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.26g
|4%
|Serves 4
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
