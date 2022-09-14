Love Corn Cheese & Onion 115G
Product Description
- Love Corn Cheese & Onion 115G
- Hello, Howdy, Hola! We're LOVE CORN, the first premium, crunchy corn snack! Our delicious crunchy corn kernels are packed with flavour and made with love. We're perfect on-the-go, packed in a lunch box, sprinkled on a salad or paired with your favourite refreshing beverage. All our snacks are: - Crunchy & delicious - Plant based - Gluten Free Alright, meet Cheese & Onion! We're a loveable timeless classic. Our delicious combo of cheese, onion & chive is easy to love but hard to share. Feeling mature? Never we're cheekily cheesy! LOVE, CORN P.s. we're crunchy, we're delicious!
- Certified Vegan - vegan.org
- Recyclable
- Delicious
- Gluten-Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Garlic, Chives, Vegan Cheese Flavouring, Sea Salt, Natural Onion & Garlic Extracts, Sugar, Malic Acid, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Peanuts., Made in a shared facility.
Storage
We like to be stored in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Crunch...
- On the Go
- Perfect for lunchboxes, road trips & inbetween meals
- With a Beverage
- Pairs perfectly with beer, wine or spirits - Netflix & Crunch
- Crunchy Topper
- Sprinkle on salads, soups or add to a cheeseboard
Distributor address
- Love Corn Ltd,
- London,
- E9 6FJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Love Corn Ltd,
- London,
- E9 6FJ,
- UK.
- Say hello@lovecorn.com
- DM @lovecorn_snacks
- lovecorn.com
Net Contents
115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g
|Energy (kJ)
|1802
|811
|Energy (Kcal)
|431
|194
|Fat (g)
|10.0
|4.5
|Of which are Saturates (g)
|1.2
|0.5
|Carbohydrates (g)
|74.0
|33.3
|Of which Sugars (g)
|1.9
|0.9
|Fibre (g)
|7.0
|3.2
|Protein (g)
|7.3
|3.3
|Salt (g)
|1.2
|0.5
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.