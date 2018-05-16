We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ilchester Vegan Blue Block 200G

Ilchester Vegan Blue Block 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Flavour Block with Spirulina Vein with Added Calcium & Vitamin B12
  • Perfect for Cheeseboards
  • Free from Dairy, Gluten, Soya, Palm Oil & Lactose
  • Free From: Allergens
  • Source of Calcium + B12
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Calcium Phosphate, Sugar, Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple, Carrot, Safflower), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Yeast, Thickener: Carrageenan, Calcium Chloride, Colour: Carotene, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Soya

Storage

Keep Refrigerated. Remove from refrigerator 5 minutes before use. Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before Date. For Best Before Date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK with ingredients of Non-EU and EU origin

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.
  • Norseland,

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy1219 kJ/293 kcal
Fat22.7g
(of which Saturates19.3g)
Carbohydrate21.0g
(of which Sugars0.6g)
Fibre0.0g
Protein1.4g
Salt1.7g
Calcium296mg (37% of NRV)
Vitamin B122.5µg (100% of NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

