Ilchester Vegan Blue Block 200G

Product Description
- Flavour Block with Spirulina Vein with Added Calcium & Vitamin B12
- Perfect for Cheeseboards
- Free from Dairy, Gluten, Soya, Palm Oil & Lactose
- Free From: Allergens
- Source of Calcium + B12
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Calcium Phosphate, Sugar, Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple, Carrot, Safflower), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Yeast, Thickener: Carrageenan, Calcium Chloride, Colour: Carotene, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Remove from refrigerator 5 minutes before use. Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before Date. For Best Before Date, see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK with ingredients of Non-EU and EU origin
Name and address
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL.
- Norseland,
Return to
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL.
- Norseland,
- Mogeely,
- Co Cork,
- P25 R7W6,
- Ireland.
- www.flexifriday.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1219 kJ/293 kcal
|Fat
|22.7g
|(of which Saturates
|19.3g)
|Carbohydrate
|21.0g
|(of which Sugars
|0.6g)
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.7g
|Calcium
|296mg (37% of NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100% of NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
