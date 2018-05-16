Violife Epic Mature Cheddar Pack 40G

Product Description
- Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
- For more information and recipe ideas see www.violife.com
- Perfect to eat straight from the pack, our new EPIC MATURE Cheddar flavour mini block is perfect for snacking - deliciously crumbly, fortified with protein and vitamin B12.
- Welcome to the wonderful world of Violife! We are a very vegan-dedicated community based in the beautiful surroundings of Thessalonica in Greece. We've been committed to making amazing tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy, non GMO foods since the 90's, in our production plant in Drama, and we are proud and humbled to be a favourite brand for so many Vegans, Vegetarians and Flexitarians in over 50 countries around the world.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- The Company Applies Certified Systems ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005
- 100% Vegan
- With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12
- Epic taste
- Free from Dairy Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives
- Food Preparation with Coconut Oil
- Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
- BK Kosher
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil (24%), Modified Starch*, Starch, Sea Salt, Sunflower Kernel Grounded, Mature Cheddar Flavour, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12, *Not to be confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) ingredients
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Once opened consume within 7 days. Storage temperature: +2°C - +8°C.Best Before/Lot: See on Package.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Arivia S.A.,
- 7 Chalkis Str.,
- Building C,
- Pylaia,
- P.O. Box 21107,
Return to
- Arivia S.A.,
- 7 Chalkis Str.,
- Building C,
- Pylaia,
- P.O. Box 21107,
- P.C. 55510,
- Thessaloniki,
- Greece.
- Tel: +30 2311 990700
- Email: info@violifefoods.com
- violifefoods.com
- UK: Violife UK,
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1256kJ/303kcal
|Fat
|24g
|Of which Saturates
|22g
|Carbohydrates
|20g
|Of which Sugars
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|2.2g
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%*)
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value According to EU Reg. 1169/2011
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021