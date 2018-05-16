Mezeast Falafel Mix 80G
Product Description
- Mix for Falafel.
- Craft delicious Middle Eastern dishes with the MEZEAST Falafel Seasoning Mix
- Aromatic blend of herbs and spices, including cumin, coriander and cardamom.
- Quick, simple and convenient, a flavoursome meal in just 20 minutes
- Authentic roasted spices sourced from the Middle East deliver enticing aromas.
- They say Falafel, a Middle Eastern staple for 1,000 years, was invented in Egypt
- Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extracts), Chickpea Flour 21%, Wheat Flour, Onions 10.4%*, Fried Onions (Onions, Sunflower Oil), Coriander Powder*, Cumin*, Coriander Leaves, Salt, Parsley, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, *Ingredients from the Middle East
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Egg, Soya and Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Serbia
Preparation and Usage
- Shopping List
- 1 Can of Chickpeas (400g)
- Time 20 Min
- 4 Servings
- Yalla Cook it!
- 1. Blend the contents of 1 can of drained chickpeas in a food processor or with a hand blender.
- 2. Place the chickpea mixture in a large bowl, add the Mezeast Falafel mix and stir with a fork until fully combined.
- 3. Divide the mixture into 12 pieces and form into Falafel patties.
- 4. Add 3 tbsp oil to a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and fry the Falafel patties on each side until they are golden brown and crispy, about 5 minutes.
- For a more indulgent option, deep fry the Falafel patties on a medium heat.
- Tip: Make your own Falafel Wrap. Spread MEZEAST Tahini Sauce or Mezeast Muhammara on flatbread, add 3 Falafels and top it with your favourite vegetables (we like them with lettuce and tomatoes).
- Enjoy Habibi!
- Good to remember
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
Number of uses
Makes 4 servings
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per serving (3 falafels**)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1492 kJ
|1105 kJ
|977 kJ
|-
|354 kcal
|265 kcal
|234 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|6.8 g
|12.9 g
|11.4 g
|16%
|of which: saturates
|0.9 g
|1.5 g
|1.3 g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|54.5 g
|24.8 g
|21.9 g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|6.7 g
|2.0 g
|1.8 g
|2%
|Fibre
|10.1 g
|7.1 g
|6.3 g
|-
|Protein
|13.7 g
|8.8 g
|7.8 g
|16%
|Salt
|3.67 g
|0.83 g
|0.73 g
|12%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on preparation instructions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
