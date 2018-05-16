We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sabra Houmous Lite 200G

Sabra Houmous Lite 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  Houmous made with chickpeas and sesame seed paste and 30% less fat than Sabra chickpea houmous.
  30% Less Fat*
  • Houmous made with chickpeas and sesame seed paste and *30% less fat than Sabra chickpea houmous.
  Suitable for Vegetarians
  Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas (51.5%) (Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (E500)), Sesame Seed Paste (25.9%), Water, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic, Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

  May contain: Eggs, Soy, Mustard. Allergy information: See ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by: See Lid

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 6.5 portions

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.
  • Tel: 01268 410707

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values | Per 100g | Per 30g serving | % RI* per 30g
Energy (kJ/kcal) | 1108/265 | 334/80 | 4%
Fat (g)195.78.1%
- Of which are saturates (g) | 3.4 | 1.0 | 5%
Carbohydrate (g) | 15 | 4.5 | 1.7%
- Of which are sugars (g) | 0.1 | 0 | 0%
Fibre (g)51.56%
Protein (g) | 8.5 | 2.6 | 5.2%
Salt (g)0.90.35%
*RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

