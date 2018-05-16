Sabra Houmous Lite 200G

Product Description
- Houmous made with chickpeas and sesame seed paste and 30% less fat than Sabra chickpea houmous.
- 30% Less Fat*
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Chickpeas (51.5%) (Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (E500)), Sesame Seed Paste (25.9%), Water, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic, Preservative (E202)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Eggs, Soy, Mustard. Allergy information: See ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Use by: See Lid
Produce of
Product of Israel
Number of uses
Pack contains 6.5 portions
Name and address
Return to
- Tel: 01268 410707
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|% RI* per 30g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1108/265
|334/80
|4%
|Fat (g)
|19
|5.7
|8.1%
|- Of which are saturates (g)
|3.4
|1.0
|5%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|15
|4.5
|1.7%
|- Of which are sugars (g)
|0.1
|0
|0%
|Fibre (g)
|5
|1.5
|6%
|Protein (g)
|8.5
|2.6
|5.2%
|Salt (g)
|0.9
|0.3
|5%
|*RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
