Tesco White Chocolate & Caramel Sponge 385G

3.8(12)
Tesco White Chocolate & Caramel Sponge 385G
£ 1.50
£0.39/100g

1/5 of a sponge

Energy
1188kJ
283kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.8g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1543kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge covered with white chocolate caramel sauce.
  • Moist Vanilla sponge topped with thick and sticky white chocolate and caramel flavour sauce ready to melt at home. This frozen cake is packed full of chocolatey and caramely flavours a perfect sweet treat for any night of the week
  • RICH AND LUXURIOUS Vanilla sponge with white chocolate caramel sauce ready to melt at home
  • Pack size: 385G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Brown Sugar, Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk, Salted Caramel Sauce (2.5%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Salt, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Wheat Starch, White Chocolate (1%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 2 mins 30 secs/900W 1 min 50 secs
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove product from all packaging.
Place product onto a microwavable plate.
Heat in the microwave at 800W for 2 minutes 30 seconds or alternatively at 900W for 1 minute 50 seconds.
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Do not re-heat.
Caution
Take care as the sauce will be hot.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a sponge (77g)
Energy1543kJ / 368kcal1188kJ / 283kcal
Fat15.3g11.8g
Saturates7.9g6.1g
Carbohydrate52.1g40.1g
Sugars27.0g20.8g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein4.9g3.8g
Salt0.62g0.48g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Sooooooo gooooood!!!!

5 stars

OMG this is soooooo goooood!! I can't taste white chocolate, more vanilla and caramel. It's a very soft sponge with lots of caramel sauce. Takes 3 mins in the microwave, what's not to love? Well worth the price too!

Horrible

1 stars

Had high hopes for this with some good reviews but we hated it. Unpleasant taste to both the caramel topping and sponge, which had a dense chewy texture. No evidence of white chocolate. Did not eat the rest.

Nice but sickly

4 stars

Tasty but sickly

yummy

5 stars

love it,,such a gorgeous dessert,

OMG it’s amazing!! 😍

5 stars

I’m confused by the negative reviews as this sponge pudding is amazing! It tastes great! You can really taste the white chocolate combined with the caramel flavour and the vanilla sponge is lovely and moist. This is my new favourite. Enjoyed it so much I went back for seconds and would most definitely purchase again. It’s excellent value for money. Tesco please don’t ever discontinue this beautiful creation or I’ll be gutted. Please keep your loyal customers happy and continue to sell this gorgeous pudding.

Delicious.

5 stars

It was delicious. Very tasty. Served it at a church meal and empty plates all round.

White Chocolate & Caramel Mess-Cake?

3 stars

Fantastically delicious cake! However,the first time I bought this the plastic container the cakes in had been smashed in on the one side and the sauce was all over the inside of the box! The 2nd time I bought it I put a note on the item to request it be handled with care as previously it was fraught with problems,and although this time the plastic container was in one piece the sauce was yet again all over the inside of the box,so I’m now wondering whether the issue is occurring during transit maybe? I applaud the concept of using a cardboard box as packaging as it’s recyclable,but it can ONLY be recycled if it’s free of foodstuffs which it’s impossible to get every bit of this sauce off so it therefore cannot be recycled,plus it’s also overshadowed by the fact that the cake is in a plastic casing,it’s my opinion that this cake would serve better if the cake was not in a plastic casing and the sauce came in a little plastic sachet inside the box and would therefore allow the box to then be recycled and plastic would be minimised too as it would only be used for the sauce sachet and would also prevent the almighty mess that would otherwise be a great family favourite for us customers and a great seller for Tesco and less plastic usage and more recycling for Mother Earth,but again this is just my humble opinion.

Great

5 stars

Really enjoyed it. Was thin but didn’t expect a big cake due to price. It had lot of sauce.

Disappointing to say the least

2 stars

Not entirely sure what this tasted of, but it wasn't white chocolate and caramel! Strange odour from the sponge as well, wouldn't recommend.

Lovely

5 stars

A really yummy sponge that actually tastes amazing not hot & eaten straight from the freezer as it’s still soft but has a lovely chew & the sauce has a wonderful flavour that compliments the sponge perfectly. For the price this is definitely worth the money. One of the best new puds I’ve tried in a while.

