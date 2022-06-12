Tesco White Chocolate & Caramel Sponge 385G

Sooooooo gooooood!!!!
OMG this is soooooo goooood!! I can't taste white chocolate, more vanilla and caramel. It's a very soft sponge with lots of caramel sauce. Takes 3 mins in the microwave, what's not to love? Well worth the price too!
Horrible
Had high hopes for this with some good reviews but we hated it. Unpleasant taste to both the caramel topping and sponge, which had a dense chewy texture. No evidence of white chocolate. Did not eat the rest.
Nice but sickly
Tasty but sickly
yummy
love it,,such a gorgeous dessert,
OMG it’s amazing!! 😍
I’m confused by the negative reviews as this sponge pudding is amazing! It tastes great! You can really taste the white chocolate combined with the caramel flavour and the vanilla sponge is lovely and moist. This is my new favourite. Enjoyed it so much I went back for seconds and would most definitely purchase again. It’s excellent value for money. Tesco please don’t ever discontinue this beautiful creation or I’ll be gutted. Please keep your loyal customers happy and continue to sell this gorgeous pudding.
Delicious.
It was delicious. Very tasty. Served it at a church meal and empty plates all round.
White Chocolate & Caramel Mess-Cake?
Fantastically delicious cake! However,the first time I bought this the plastic container the cakes in had been smashed in on the one side and the sauce was all over the inside of the box! The 2nd time I bought it I put a note on the item to request it be handled with care as previously it was fraught with problems,and although this time the plastic container was in one piece the sauce was yet again all over the inside of the box,so I’m now wondering whether the issue is occurring during transit maybe? I applaud the concept of using a cardboard box as packaging as it’s recyclable,but it can ONLY be recycled if it’s free of foodstuffs which it’s impossible to get every bit of this sauce off so it therefore cannot be recycled,plus it’s also overshadowed by the fact that the cake is in a plastic casing,it’s my opinion that this cake would serve better if the cake was not in a plastic casing and the sauce came in a little plastic sachet inside the box and would therefore allow the box to then be recycled and plastic would be minimised too as it would only be used for the sauce sachet and would also prevent the almighty mess that would otherwise be a great family favourite for us customers and a great seller for Tesco and less plastic usage and more recycling for Mother Earth,but again this is just my humble opinion.
Great
Really enjoyed it. Was thin but didn’t expect a big cake due to price. It had lot of sauce.
Disappointing to say the least
Not entirely sure what this tasted of, but it wasn't white chocolate and caramel! Strange odour from the sponge as well, wouldn't recommend.
Lovely
A really yummy sponge that actually tastes amazing not hot & eaten straight from the freezer as it’s still soft but has a lovely chew & the sauce has a wonderful flavour that compliments the sponge perfectly. For the price this is definitely worth the money. One of the best new puds I’ve tried in a while.