St Marcellin Igp Le Chartrousin Cheese 80G
Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk.
- Milk from France
- A soft creamy cheese traditionally made in the Dauphiné region of France
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Thermised Cows' Milk Salt, Rennet, Starters (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated +0°C and +6°C. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by the "use by date" shown.
Produce of
Produced in France using French milk
Preparation and Usage
- The ceramic dish is reusable and is suitable for using n the oven.
Warnings
- Caution: Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria. These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Fromagerie du Dauphine,
- 38470 Têche.
Net Contents
80g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|1160kJ/280kcal
|Fat:
|23g
|of which saturates:
|16g
|Carbohydrates:
|2.2g
|of which sugars:
|1.4g
|Protein:
|16g
|Salt:
|1.3g
Safety information
Caution: Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria. These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.
