St Marcellin Igp Le Chartrousin Cheese 80G

St Marcellin Igp Le Chartrousin Cheese 80G
£ 2.20
£2.75/100g
£ 2.20
£2.75/100g

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk.
  • Milk from France
  • A soft creamy cheese traditionally made in the Dauphiné region of France
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Thermised Cows' Milk Salt, Rennet, Starters (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated +0°C and +6°C. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by the "use by date" shown.

Produce of

Produced in France using French milk

Preparation and Usage

  • The ceramic dish is reusable and is suitable for using n the oven.

Warnings

  • Caution: Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria. These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Fromagerie du Dauphine,
  • 38470 Têche.

Return to

  • Fromagerie du Dauphine,
  • 38470 Têche.

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:1160kJ/280kcal
Fat:23g
of which saturates:16g
Carbohydrates:2.2g
of which sugars:1.4g
Protein:16g
Salt:1.3g

Safety information

Caution: Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria. These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.

