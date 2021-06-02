Fridge Raiders Southern Style Chicken Bite Bbq Dip 80G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 757kJ / 180kcal
Product Description
- Southern Style Flavoured Chopped and shaped Chicken Breast with a BBQ dipping sauce.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- 100% Seasoned Chicken Breast
- High in Protein
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Southern Style Chicken Bites (56%) (Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Seasoning (Salt, Spices, Onion Powder, Sugar, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Black Pepper Extract) Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Modified Tapioca Starch, Dextrose), Southern BBQ Sauce (44%) (Fructose, Tomato, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar (White Vinegar), Tomato Puree, Cider Vinegar, Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar (White Vinegar), Sugar, Salt, Tamarind Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar (Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Carrier (Potato Maltodextrin), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices (Ginger, Clove, Cayenne), Lemon Juice Concentrate), Molasses, Unmodified Starch (Waxy Maize), Spices (Smoked Paprika, Chilli, Cumin, Black Pepper, Cayenne), Salt, Garlic Powder, Smoked Water)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening. For Use By see front of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Kerry EMEA,
- Naas,
Return to
- GB Inc. NI
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Kerry EMEA,
- Naas,
- Co Kildare,
- W91 W923.
- Careline: GB inc NI 0800 7834 321
- Careline: Ireland 1800 924 632
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|757kJ / 180kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|of which sugars
|17g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|1.1g
Safety information
Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
