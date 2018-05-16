Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Panko Crusted Fillets 250G

- Energy1165kJ 278kcal14%
- Fat12.4g18%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1022kJ / 244kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned soya and wheat protein coated in panko style breadcrumbs.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno the culinary talent behind transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Seasoned soya and wheat protein in a crisp, golden panko crumb coating
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein (6%), Wheat Protein (6%), Soya Protein Isolate (5%), Maize Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Sugar Cane Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Iron, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 20-25 mins. Place fillets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn once halfway through cook time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fillet (114g**)
|Energy
|1022kJ / 244kcal
|1165kJ / 278kcal
|Fat
|10.9g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|21.1g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|3.9g
|Protein
|16.3g
|18.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Vitamin B12
|0.96µg
|1.09µg
|Iron
|6.3mg
|7.2mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 228g.
|-
|-
