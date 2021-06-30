We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mezeast Toum Garlic Sauce 170Ml

£ 2.29
£1.35/100ml
1 tbsp (10ml)
  • Energy197kJ 48kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1968kJ

Product Description

  • Garlic sauce
  • MEZEAST Garlic Toum Sauce, a traditional Lebanese sauce with a raw garlic kick
  • Pungent garlic paste combined with lemon juice for an exciting taste
  • A convenient ready to use sauce or dip for your favourite Middle Eastern foods
  • Authentic Middle East ingredient, Toum delivers a deliciously piquant flavour
  • Toum comes from the pronunciation of the word 'garlic' in some Arabic dialects
  • Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • Pungent Garlic
  • Pack size: 170ML

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Water, Garlic Paste (contains Sulphites) 8%, Alcohol Vinegar, Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Sugar, Cornstarch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Sesame.

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Yalla Drizzle It!
  • Ideal for Shawarma, Kofta, grilled meat and fried chicken.
  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Contains 17 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us for free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

170ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer serving (1 tbsp)**%RI*
Energy1968kJ197kJ
-478kcal48kcal2%
Fat48.6g4.9g7%
of which: saturates5.0g0.5g3%
Carbohydrates7.9g0.8g0%
of which: sugars5.0g0.5g1%
Fibre0.2g0.0g-
Protein1.2g0.1g0%
Salt0.71g0.07g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Based on a serving size of 1 tbsp (10ml)---
Contains 17 servings---

