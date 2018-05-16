We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cully & Sully Moreish Mushroom Risotto 280g

Cully & Sully Moreish Mushroom Risotto 280g
Product Description

  • Mushroom Risotto with Mixed Mushrooms & Thyme
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mushroom(19%), Onion, Arborio Rice, Celery, Red Wine Olive Oil, Dried Mushroom, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Vegetables (Onion, Celery, Carrot), Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Parsley], Salt, Garlic Puree, Thyme, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in Bold.

Storage

0°-5°CKeep chilled Suitable for home freezing - though it's best eaten fresh! Freeze immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before heating and use the same day.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g
Energy335kJ/80kcal
Fat3.0g
of which saturates0.4g
Carbohydrate10.3g
of which sugars1.1g
Fibre0.9g
Protein1.7g
Salt0.70g

