Mezeast Kofta Seasoning Mix 40G
New
- Energy1206kJ 286kcal14%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt1.26g21%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1349 kJ
- MEZEAST Kofta Seasoning Mix, a perfect blend of Middle Eastern flavours. Aromatic blend of herbs and spices, including cumin, coriander and cinnamon. Quick, simple and convenient, a flavoursome meal in just 20 minutes. Authentic roasted spices sourced from the Middle East deliver enticing aromas. Combined with minced meat, Kofta takes many shapes in Middle Eastern dishes. Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
- Nutritional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Aromatic Blend of Herbs and Spices
- With Ingredients from the Middle East
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extracts), Onion 20%*, Garlic, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Cumin* Parsley, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sunflower Oil, Coriander*, Chilli Powder, Caraway*, Nutmeg, Clove, *Ingredients from The Middle East
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Egg, Soya and Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in Serbia
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- 500g Lean Beef Mince
- 2 Tomatoes
- 1 Cucumber
- 1 Red Onion
- 150g Lettuce
- 8 Wraps
- Kofta Mix
- Yalla Cook It!
- 1. Kofta Add the Kofta Mix to 500g minced meat in a bowl. Mix with a spoon or by hand until fully combined. Divide the mixture into a non-stick pan on medium heat, until they are nicely brown and cooked throughout.
- 2. Assembling the Wraps heat the wraps in a microwave or in a hot pan for a few seconds. Wrap up 2 kofta with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and lettuce and serve.
- Good to remember
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
- Adult / Child
Number of uses
4-5 Servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us for free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per wrap**
|%RI*
|Energy
|1349 kJ
|581 kJ
|1206 kJ
|-
|320 kcal
|138 kcal
|286 kcal
|14 %
|Fat
|4.8 g
|3.1 g
|6.4 g
|9 %
|of which: saturates
|0.7 g
|1.3 g
|2.6 g
|13 %
|Carbohydrate
|48.5 g
|17.1 g
|35.5 g
|14 %
|of which: sugars
|10.3 g
|2.1 g
|4.3 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|13.4 g
|2.0 g
|4.1 g
|Protein
|14.1 g
|9.4 g
|19.6 g
|39 %
|Salt
|9.11 g
|0.61 g
|1.26 g
|21 %
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on preparation instructions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 8 wraps
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021