Mezeast Kofta Seasoning Mix 40G

Mezeast Kofta Seasoning Mix 40G
£ 1.49
£3.73/100g

New

Each prepared wrap** contains:,**Based on preparation instructions
  • Energy1206kJ 286kcal
    14%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt1.26g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1349 kJ

  • MEZEAST Kofta Seasoning Mix, a perfect blend of Middle Eastern flavours. Aromatic blend of herbs and spices, including cumin, coriander and cinnamon. Quick, simple and convenient, a flavoursome meal in just 20 minutes. Authentic roasted spices sourced from the Middle East deliver enticing aromas. Combined with minced meat, Kofta takes many shapes in Middle Eastern dishes. Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Aromatic Blend of Herbs and Spices
  • With Ingredients from the Middle East
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extracts), Onion 20%*, Garlic, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Cumin* Parsley, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sunflower Oil, Coriander*, Chilli Powder, Caraway*, Nutmeg, Clove, *Ingredients from The Middle East

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Egg, Soya and Celery.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Serbia

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Add:
  • 500g Lean Beef Mince
  • 2 Tomatoes
  • 1 Cucumber
  • 1 Red Onion
  • 150g Lettuce
  • 8 Wraps
  • Kofta Mix
  • Yalla Cook It!
  • 1. Kofta Add the Kofta Mix to 500g minced meat in a bowl. Mix with a spoon or by hand until fully combined. Divide the mixture into a non-stick pan on medium heat, until they are nicely brown and cooked throughout.
  • 2. Assembling the Wraps heat the wraps in a microwave or in a hot pan for a few seconds. Wrap up 2 kofta with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and lettuce and serve.
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Adult / Child

Number of uses

4-5 Servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us for free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per wrap**%RI*
Energy1349 kJ581 kJ1206 kJ
-320 kcal138 kcal286 kcal14 %
Fat4.8 g3.1 g6.4 g9 %
of which: saturates0.7 g1.3 g2.6 g13 %
Carbohydrate48.5 g17.1 g35.5 g14 %
of which: sugars10.3 g2.1 g4.3 g5 %
Fibre13.4 g2.0 g4.1 g
Protein14.1 g9.4 g19.6 g39 %
Salt9.11 g0.61 g1.26 g21 %
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**Based on preparation instructions----
Makes 8 wraps----

