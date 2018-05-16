Tesco Boneless Pork Loin Steaks 750G

- Energy1207kJ 290kcal15%
- Fat20.9g30%
- Saturates8.2g41%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 965kJ / 232kcal
Product Description
- Boneless pork loin steaks with added water.
- Hand trimmed by butchers for succulence
- From trusted farms
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (85%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Sugar.
Storage
For best results cook from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Grill 25 mins Remove outer packaging. Place under a medium grill for 20-25 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shallow Fry 20 mins Remove outer packaging. Heat a little oil in a frying pan over a medium to high heat. Fry for 15-20 minutes. Turn occasionally, reduce heat if necessary.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One steak (125g)
|Energy
|965kJ / 232kcal
|1207kJ / 290kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|20.9g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|20.0g
|25.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
