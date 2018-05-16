We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Boneless Pork Loin Steaks 750G

£ 4.00
£5.34/kg
One steak
  • Energy1207kJ 290kcal
    15%
  • Fat20.9g
    30%
  • Saturates8.2g
    41%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 965kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks with added water.
  • Hand trimmed by butchers for succulence
  • From trusted farms
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (85%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Sugar.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Grill 25 mins Remove outer packaging. Place under a medium grill for 20-25 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shallow Fry 20 mins Remove outer packaging. Heat a little oil in a frying pan over a medium to high heat. Fry for 15-20 minutes. Turn occasionally, reduce heat if necessary.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (125g)
Energy965kJ / 232kcal1207kJ / 290kcal
Fat16.7g20.9g
Saturates6.5g8.2g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.3g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein20.0g25.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

