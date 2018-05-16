We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Tesco 3 Bird Roast Cranberry & Orange Stuffing 1.38Kg
£ 10.00
£7.25/kg

New

Per 125g
  • Energy804kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 644kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • A basted skin-on chicken breast with added water, wrapped around turkey breast, chicken breast and duck breast with added water, with layers of gluten free chicken, cranberry and orange stuffing.
  • TANGY & SWEET Chicken, turkey and duck breast with a cranberry and orange stuffing
  • Pack size: 1.38KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (56%), Turkey (18%), Water, Duck (10%), Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Sugar, Dried Cranberry, Salt, Pea Starch, Orange Peel, Honey Powder, Parsley, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Flavouring.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 - 2 hrs 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Cover tray with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 50 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully remove the foil cover from the tray. Place back in the oven for a further 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and check the joint is fully cooked by placing a skewer into the centre of the joint. The juices should run clear. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving. Remove strings, carve and serve.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using chicken, turkey, pork and duck from the UK and E.U.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Net Contents

1.38kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g**
Energy644kJ / 153kcal804kJ / 191kcal
Fat3.7g4.6g
Saturates1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate2.7g3.4g
Sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.1g33.9g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 1380g typically weighs 1000g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

