- Christmas trees, festive songs, and gingerbread scents are starting to emerge. That means one thing – it's time for Christmas gift shopping. If you know someone who loves to have that summer glow, whatever the weather, Dove Gradual Self-Tan Beauty Bag Gift Set will give them some sunshine in a bottle, and a lot more. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size, or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That's why this set of Christmas gifts for women combines 3 full-size Dove fair to medium self-tanning products for that confidence-inspiring natural beauty – all packed in a beautiful, stylish, planet-friendly beauty bag made from three recycled water bottles. Dove DermaSpa Gradual Self-Tan Body Mousse builds up a beautiful summer glow day by day. This fast-absorbing moisturiser leaves the skin silky soft for up to 48 hours and its streak-free formula creates an even tan, without staining clothes. Dove DermaSpa Self-Tan Body Lotion is the result of combining dermatological care with beauty expertise. Natural Cell-Moisturisers and natural-looking tanners are all that is needed to enjoy smooth, moisturised skin and a natural-looking tan. Dove Visible Glow Gradual Self-Tan Lotion leaves fair to medium skin tones beautifully golden and prolongs the natural-looking tan whilst caring for their skin. Enriched with our unique NutriDuo Complex, a blend of skin natural nutrients and rich essential oil, this Dove self-tanning lotion nourishes skin deep* down, leaving it full of moisture and feeling cared for. Bring your loved ones a bit of sunshine with this selection of gifts from Dove. *Within the stratum corneum
- Show her you care this Christmas with the Dove Gradual Self-Tan Beauty Bag Gift Set, which includes 3 full-size Dove products, all tucked in a stylish beauty bag
- Dove DermaSpa Gradual Self-Tan Body Mousse Fair to Medium 150 ml is a tanning moisturiser that gives skin a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow
- Dove DermaSpa Self-Tan Body Lotion Fair to Medium 200 ml leaves skin glowing and full of moisture
- Dove Visible Glow Gradual Self-Tan Body Lotion Fair to Medium 250 ml gradually enhances natural skin colour to achieve that summer glow all year round
- These Christmas gifts for women will be easy to store or carry around as they are complemented by a planet-friendly beauty bag
- Treat the women you love with this Dove gift set – a perfect stocking filler, Secret Santa, or all-year-round gift!
Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Fair to Medium Self Tanning Body Lotion Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 60, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Sorbitan Isostearate, Caramel, Maltodextrin, Hydroxystearic Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 47005, CI 16255. Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Fair to Medium Self Tan Body Mousse Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Isobutane, Dicaprylyl Ether, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Dihydroxyacetone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propane, Arachidyl Alcohol, Parfum, Tapioca Starch, Behenyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Octyldodecanol, Coco Glucoside, Arachidyl Glucoside, Hydroxystearic Acid, Citric Acid, Butane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Stearic Acid, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Glucose, Palmitic Acid, Tocopherol, Arachidic Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Visible Glow Fair to Medium Self Tan Body Lotion Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 60, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Sorbitan Isostearate, Caramel, Maltodextrin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005
Poland
- Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Fair to Medium Self Tanning Body Lotion DIRECTIONS: Massage evenly over clean, dry skin, and then wash hands thoroughly. Always apply a separate sunscreen product if spending time in the sun.
- Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Fair to Medium Self Tan Body Mousse CAUTION: Do not spray near eyes. Only use as directed. DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE Aerosol. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
- Dove Visible Glow Fair to Medium Self Tan Body Lotion DIRECTION: Apply daily in circular motions all over to gradually build an even tan. Allow to absorb fully before dressing. May stain on clothes. Wash hands after use and avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Not recomended on problem skin.
