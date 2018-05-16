We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Agave & Mustard Dressing 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef Agave & Mustard Dressing 250Ml
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

New

One tablespoon
  • Energy125kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 125kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Dressing with Dijon mustard, agave syrup and coarse wholegrain mustard.
  • 100% plant based A sweet mustard plant based dressing made with wholegrain mustard
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (7%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Agave Syrup (5%), Wholegrain Mustard (3%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Cornflour, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablespoon (15ml)Per 100ml
Energy125kJ / 30kcal834kJ / 200kcal
Fat2.1g14.0g
Saturates0.1g1.0g
Carbohydrate2.6g17.2g
Sugars2.4g15.9g
Fibre0.2g1.2g
Protein0.1g0.9g
Salt0.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here