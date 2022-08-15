We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Cool Triangles 85G

Write a review
£1.00
£1.18/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
475kJ
114kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2233kJ / 536kcal

Product Description

  • Potato and spinach triangle shaped fried snacks seasoned with a sour cream flavour.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG TO BE UNLEASHED
  • A sour dream Crunchy potato and spinach triangle shaped snacks with a spicy sour cream flavour seasoning
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Spinach Powder, Salt, Sugar, Broccoli Powder, Dextrose, Yeast Extract Powder, Canola Oil, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Tomato Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (21g)
Energy2233kJ / 536kcal475kJ / 114kcal
Fat33.3g7.1g
Saturates3.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate54.1g11.5g
Sugars1.9g0.4g
Fibre2.8g0.6g
Protein3.5g0.7g
Salt1.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

So Good!

5 stars

Light and crunchy. It does not really taste like any other sour cream and onion flavoured crisps, but it has good flavour. I can eat this forever!!

YES!

5 stars

These are amazing! The structure and taste is so light - very fun to eat with a slight hint of heat. They smell lovely and it is extremely difficult to refrain from eating the whole pack in one sitting. So far, my absolute favourite from the whole Wicked range.

My new favourite snacks.

5 stars

Ate the whole packet last night! Love these, absolutely love them.

