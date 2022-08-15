Wicked Kitchen Cool Triangles 85G

So Good!
Light and crunchy. It does not really taste like any other sour cream and onion flavoured crisps, but it has good flavour. I can eat this forever!!
YES!
These are amazing! The structure and taste is so light - very fun to eat with a slight hint of heat. They smell lovely and it is extremely difficult to refrain from eating the whole pack in one sitting. So far, my absolute favourite from the whole Wicked range.
My new favourite snacks.
Ate the whole packet last night! Love these, absolutely love them.