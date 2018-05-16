Attack A Snack Pepperoni & Cheese Wrap Kit 90G

Product Description
- 2 Wheat Flour Tortillas, 1 String Cheese Stick (Mozzarella String Cheese), Tomato Ketchup and Sliced Pepperoni
- "How do You Snack It?"
- Shred it
- Peel It,
- Squeeeeze the Sauce!
- Why Not Snack it Hot?
- Each Cheestring contains 13% RI* of calcium. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children. Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
- Snack It Your Way
- Source of Protein
- Pack size: 90G
- Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children

Information
Ingredients
Wheat Tortilla (49%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (BI), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil ) Humectant: Glycerol, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid) Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Sodium Carboxy MethylCellulose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and di-glycerides of Fatty acids), Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt), String Cheese Stick (22%) (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid Bacteria), Tomato Ketchup (17%) (Tomato Puree, Glucose/Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Mix (Onion, Clove, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Oil), Pepperoni Slices (12%) (Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Rosemary Extract, Garlic Powder, Natural Paprika Flavouring, Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Consume on day of opening.For Use By see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: This is a guide only. Remove all packaging. Assemble wrap (s).
Yummy cold or hot. Microwave ovens can vary.
Microwave 1 Wrap 15 secs Cat D - 750W, 2 Wraps 25 secs Cat D - 750W
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- UK,
- TW20 8HY.
- Kerry EMEA,
Return to
- Contact Details
- Contact us at: https://attackasnak.com/contact-us/
- (UK incl NI) : 0800 783 4321
- (ROI): 1850 924 632
- Kerry EMEA,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g
|% RI* per serving
|Energy
|1203kJ
|1083kJ
|14%
|-
|287kcal
|258kcal
|14%
|Fat
|12g
|11g
|17%
|(of which saturates)
|6.5g
|5.9g
|33%
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|29g
|(of which sugars)
|4.6g
|4.1g
|5%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Protein
|13g
|12g
|Salt
|2.2g
|2.0g
|37%
|Calcium
|179mg (=22% of RI*)
|161mg (=22% of RI*)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
