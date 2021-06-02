The Black Farmer 6 Sweet Chilli Pork Sausages 375g
Product Description
- Pork Sausages Made with a Blend of Red Peppers, Jalapeños, Honey, Herbs & Spices
- "I have created these sausages in celebration of Windrush Day 2021 to honour and recognize the outstanding contribution made by those, including my family, who came to this country in the 1950s and have played a huge part in inspiring our future generations. That's me on the front of this pack as a very young child soon after I arrived in the UK!
- As one of the Windrush generation, I feel it is important to create greater national awareness of this special day."
- Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones
- The Black Farmer
- Chilli rating - 2
- Flavours Inspired by Our Diversity
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
British Pork (72%), Roasted Red Peppers (6.0%), Honey (4.0%), Water, Demerara Sugar, Rice Flour, Dried Red Peppers, Salt, Jalapeno Chillies (1.0%), Gram Flour, Coriander, Spices (Black Pepper, Dried Chilli Flakes, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Fennel), Dried Herbs (Sage, Parsley, Marjoram, Oregano, Thyme, Rosemary), Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Stabiliser: Pentasodium Triphosphate, Emulsifier: Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose, Filled into Beef Collagen Casings
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed the use by date.Suitable for home freezing: Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. For freezing guidelines consult manufacturer's handbook.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. All appliances vary, the following are guidelines only.
Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill to medium. Place on rack for 14 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5. Place in a roasting tin for 25 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British pork
Preparation and Usage
- This product contains raw meat and should be cooked according to packet instructions. After cooking check food is piping hot before serving.
- To Defrost
- Defrost thoroughly in the refrigerator before cooking. Once defrosted do not re-freeze.
Name and address
- The Black Farmer® Ltd,
- St Giles on the Heath,
- Devon,
- PL15 9SL.
Return to
- The Black Farmer® Ltd,
- St Giles on the Heath,
- Devon,
- PL15 9SL.
- Tel: 0800 0280 559
- www.TheBlackFarmer.com
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold (Raw)
|Energy KJ
|1058
|Energy kcal
|254
|Fat
|18.3g
|Of which Saturates
|6.53g
|Carbohydrate [available]
|9.79g
|Of which Sugars
|4.35g
|Starch
|5.44g
|Fibre [AOAC]
|0.90g
|Protein
|12.2g
|Salt
|1.23g
