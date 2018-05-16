The Coconut Collaborative Creme Fraiche 200G

Product Description
- Cultured Coconut Sour Cream.
- Totally Plant Based No, Really.
- On first taste, you'd definitely be forgiven for not believing us. But yes, this mild and creamy cr*me fraiche is totally, utterly, 100% plant based. What's more, it's brilliant for creating delicious, creamy pasta dishes, dolloping on fajitas and it's even delightful with your dessert.
- Plant Based
- Mild & Creamy
- Dairy Free
- Low Sugar
- Made with Live Cultures
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Cream (12.5%), Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Corn Flour, Sugar, Fava Bean Protein, Carob Gum, Cultures (L. bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, S. Thermophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory which handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated.Store at <7°c and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid.
Produce of
Made in France from EU and non EU ingredients
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
- The Coconut Collaborative B.V.,
- Kingsfordweg 151,
Return to
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|678kJ
|-
|162kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|of which Saturates
|13.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|of which Sugars
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.05g
