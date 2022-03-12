Tesco Mexican Inspired Rice & Vegetable 2X200g

Needs adapting
Actually quite tasty when cooked for about double the time, with a rest in between. I add salt and hot sauce to mine and it’s perfect.
Sadly inedible!
I tried it and so did a family member. We both agreed to throw the other packet out.
Tasty but be careful cooking it !!!
The cooking instructions are very misleading the front of the packet says 5min cooking time the instructions say 4min (800w) etc this appears to be for both packets. However after following the instructions the packets appeared to be hot but the contents were not and required further cooking time. Once heated properly the food was very tasty and we enjoyed it.
Absolutely terrible. Avoid.
Absolutely awful. Soggy rice, generic spice taste. Get the Birds Eye one instead which is delicious.
Not for me but......
NOT TO MY TASTE A BIT BLAND BUT THE HEAT OVERPOWERED ANY OTHER FLAVOUR THERE MAY HAVE BEEN IN THIS - 2 IN A PACK, ATE ONE BUT THREW THE OTHER ONE AWAY AS UNABLE TO EAT IT SADLY AND I HATE WASTING ANY FOOD.............BUT NOT ALL OUR TASTES ARE THE SAME - YOU MAY WELL ENJOY IT. GOOD LUCK AND HAPPY XMAS AND HERES TO A BETTER 2022