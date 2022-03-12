We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mexican Inspired Rice & Vegetable 2X200g

2.2(5)Write a review
Tesco Mexican Inspired Rice & Vegetable 2X200g
£ 1.55
£3.88/kg DR.WT

One bag

Energy
942kJ
224kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.61g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Individual bags of cooked yellow and wild rice with mixed vegetables, pinto beans and a chilli and lime flavoured seasoning.
  • Simply microwave and serve.
  • CHILLI & LIME FLAVOURED Ideal as a side dish or light lunch
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Yellow Rice [Water, Rice, Turmeric, Citric Acid], Butternut Squash, Pinto Beans, Red Pepper, Tomato, Cooked Wild Rice [Water, Wild Rice, Salt], Onion, Garlic, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Red Chilli, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Coriander Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Lime Flavouring, Citric Acid, Coriander Seed, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Jalapeño Chilli Powder.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove small inner bag from larger outer bag.
Do not open or pierce perforated bag. Place on a microwaveable plate.
Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e (2x200g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bag (178g**)
Energy529kJ / 126kcal942kJ / 224kcal
Fat2.6g4.6g
Saturates0.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate20.5g36.5g
Sugars2.1g3.7g
Fibre3.9g6.9g
Protein3.2g5.7g
Salt0.34g0.61g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 178g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

View all Frozen Rice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Needs adapting

5 stars

Actually quite tasty when cooked for about double the time, with a rest in between. I add salt and hot sauce to mine and it’s perfect.

Sadly inedible!

1 stars

I tried it and so did a family member. We both agreed to throw the other packet out.

Tasty but be careful cooking it !!!

3 stars

The cooking instructions are very misleading the front of the packet says 5min cooking time the instructions say 4min (800w) etc this appears to be for both packets. However after following the instructions the packets appeared to be hot but the contents were not and required further cooking time. Once heated properly the food was very tasty and we enjoyed it.

Absolutely terrible. Avoid.

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Soggy rice, generic spice taste. Get the Birds Eye one instead which is delicious.

Not for me but......

1 stars

NOT TO MY TASTE A BIT BLAND BUT THE HEAT OVERPOWERED ANY OTHER FLAVOUR THERE MAY HAVE BEEN IN THIS - 2 IN A PACK, ATE ONE BUT THREW THE OTHER ONE AWAY AS UNABLE TO EAT IT SADLY AND I HATE WASTING ANY FOOD.............BUT NOT ALL OUR TASTES ARE THE SAME - YOU MAY WELL ENJOY IT. GOOD LUCK AND HAPPY XMAS AND HERES TO A BETTER 2022

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here