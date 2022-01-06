We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco American Inspired Loaded Chicken Wings 735G

2.7(3)
Tesco American Inspired Loaded Chicken Wings 735G

1/4 of a pack

Energy
904kJ
217kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.97g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 766kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Single joint chicken wings coated in an American style rub, topped with malted bacon crumb and parsley, with a spiced cheese sauce sachet.
  • Our American inspired loaded Chicken wings, with Maple & Bacon crumb and cheese sauce are ideal for sharing.
  • READY TO COOK Marinated chicken wings with maple & bacon crumb and cheese sauce
  • Pack size: 735G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wings (81%), Spiced Cheese Sauce Sachet (8%) [Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Green Bell Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Medium Fat Hard Mature Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Single Cream (Milk), Garlic Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Salt, Spices (Turmeric, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Milk Proteins, Cumin Extract], Malted Bacon Crumb (4%) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Maple Cured Bacon (Pork, Salt, Maple Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Olive Oil, Black Pepper], American Style Rub (4%) [Sugar, Spices, Maize Starch, Smoked Salt, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Thyme, Cane Molasses, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle contents of sachet evenly over chicken. Return to the oven for 5 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

735g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (118g**)
Energy766kJ / 184kcal904kJ / 217kcal
Fat10.9g12.8g
Saturates2.8g3.3g
Carbohydrate5.6g6.6g
Sugars4.2g5.0g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein15.6g18.4g
Salt0.83g0.97g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 735g typically weighs excluding bone 472g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Great wings

5 stars

Possibly the best wings I've had, certainly the best from any supermarket. The crunch, the chilli and the cheese are amazing. Can't believe people complain about bones in chicken wings. Seriously? I'll admit that they serve one (me) but I wouldn't share them anyway! They've also increased the size of the wings, although I think I preferred them smaller. Still good though. Please don't buy them, they're always out of stock!

I won't buy it again. Just because they put loads

1 stars

I won't buy it again. Just because they put loads of tasty sauces/spices on it, they think they can use substandard chicken.

Should be called hunters chicken (read for reason)

3 stars

Well this tastes great no issues with that but my reason for 3☆ is because it's like the headline you have loads of flavours and topping but you also have loads of bones and you literally are hunting for chicken, as for "serves 4" me and the misses had this and still felt hungry it may fill you if you haven't eaten in over 6 months but otherwise its a snack for one person (ps I'm in M size trousers so not on the larger size). Would rather more chicken and less amount of them then more of them with enough chicken to feed an ant. Other then that a☆ for taste.

They're good!

4 stars

Good wings

