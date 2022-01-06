Tesco American Inspired Loaded Chicken Wings 735G

Great wings
Possibly the best wings I've had, certainly the best from any supermarket. The crunch, the chilli and the cheese are amazing. Can't believe people complain about bones in chicken wings. Seriously? I'll admit that they serve one (me) but I wouldn't share them anyway! They've also increased the size of the wings, although I think I preferred them smaller. Still good though. Please don't buy them, they're always out of stock!
I won't buy it again. Just because they put loads of tasty sauces/spices on it, they think they can use substandard chicken.
Should be called hunters chicken (read for reason)
Well this tastes great no issues with that but my reason for 3☆ is because it's like the headline you have loads of flavours and topping but you also have loads of bones and you literally are hunting for chicken, as for "serves 4" me and the misses had this and still felt hungry it may fill you if you haven't eaten in over 6 months but otherwise its a snack for one person (ps I'm in M size trousers so not on the larger size). Would rather more chicken and less amount of them then more of them with enough chicken to feed an ant. Other then that a☆ for taste.
They're good!
Good wings