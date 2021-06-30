Mezeast Spicy Chilli Seasoning Paste 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1503kJ
Product Description
- Harissa Paste
- Add a smoky heat to your dishes with Mezeast Harissa Spicy Chilli Paste
- Tomato paste, garlic, jalapeño, paprika and other aromatic herbs and spices
- Quick and convenient flavour, just add to your favourite recipes while cooking
- Authentic roasted spices sourced from the Middle East deliver enticing aromas
- Harissa is known as a Tunisian paste popular in North Africa and parts of Levant
- Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Spices 15.25% (Garlic (contains Sulphites), Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Cumin, Coriander, Caraway, Cinnamon), Water, Vinegar, Sugar, Onion Powder (contains Sulphites), Fried Onions (Onions, Sunflower Oil), Egg Yolk Powder, Favourings, Salt, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Mustard and Sesame.
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Best before end: See lid
Produce of
Produced in Serbia
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for Tagines, Coucous & Soups
- Yalla Cook It!
- Just add 1 tbsp to your dish for a rich taste.
- Enjoy Habibi!
Number of uses
Contains 20 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk
- Contact us for free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g serving**
|%RI*
|Energy
|1503kJ
|150kJ
|-
|362kcal
|36kcal
|2%
|Fat
|27.5g
|2.8g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|2.9g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|2.1g
|1%
|of which: sugars
|12.2g
|1.2g
|1%
|Fibre
|4.5g
|0.5g
|-
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.5g
|1%
|Salt
|1.86g
|0.19g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on a serving size of 1 tbsp. (10g)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
